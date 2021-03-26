Malachi Davis Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse has picked up its third commitment in the 2022 class.

Class of 2022 Hold (Mich.) Senior High defensive lineman Malachi Davis has committed to Syracuse, he announced on Friday. Davis chose the Orange over offers from Central Michigan, Kent State, Louisville, Toledo, Tulane, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan, among others. Davis is listed at 6-5, 245 pounds.

"From the moment I met coach Reynolds, I knew he was who I wanted to coach me," Davis said. "The whole coaching staff made me feel like family with constant communication. I took my virtual visit Monday and told my mom after that's where I want to go."

Davis’ virtual visit on Monday sealed the deal in his recruitment.

“The campus was beautiful,” Davis said. “It had everything i needed. My own four bedroom four bath apartments. You can also just tell that they have some rich tradition there and it’s something I want to be apart of.”

As a junior, Davis recorded 52 tackles including 22 tackles for loss. He has seen his recruitment really pick up over the last couple of months, with two of his three power five offers coming in that time. Several others have expressed interest as well. Syracuse's offer came back in February, and the Orange prioritized Davis ever since.

Davis' frame and athleticism screams versatility. He could either grow into a quick, athletic defensive tackle that applies pressure on opposing quarterbacks up the middle, or stay at defensive end with his burst off the edge. He is Syracuse's third commitment in the 2022 class to date.

Davis is also the second defensive player joining defensive back Cornell Perry. Both hail from Michigan. The two commits from the state would represent the most since the 2017 cycle when Zach Morton and Allen Stritzinger signed with Syracuse.