Malachi Davis Feels at Home on Syracuse Visit

The Orange commit took an official visit to his future home recently.

Syracuse defensive line commit Malachi Davis was finally able to spend time on the Syracuse campus and see his future coaches in person. The NCAA lifted pandemic related recruiting restrictions that prohibited face to face contact on June 1st. Last weekend, Davis took an official visit to Central New York. AllSyracuse.com spoke with Davis about how it went.

Q: How was the visit?

Davis: "We got to eat dinner at club 44 inside the Carrier Dome, which was nice. We got the chance to feel what it feels like to be a football player at Syracuse in the public, which was nice. Visited an academic school of our choice, I chose the Whitman School of Business. The best part to me was obviously the photo shoot and our time one on one with the players. Just getting to know some of my future teammates was great."

Q: Who was your player host and what was it like hanging out with him?

Davis: "My player host was Curtis Harper and he also played defensive line. It was like hanging out with a teammate. It was cool. He told me that Cuse is going to set me up for whatever I want in my future."

Q: How was going to the arcade?

Davis: "That was pretty cool. I was with Cornell Perry and Curtis (Harper), but we played a virtual reality game that was pretty fun. Also hunt out with (Director of Recruiting) Kramer (Cook) a little bit."

Q: Which coaches did you speak with on the visit and what was their message?

Davis: "I talked to coach Achuff, coach Kramer, coach Reynolds, coach Maddox, coach Monroe and coach Babers. I think that's most of them. Their message was that Syracuse is going to be able to get me to whatever I want in my future. It was great to be able to see some faces no masks and stuff like that. Just to get a feel of what they're like in person was nice."

Q: Did anything surprise you about the visit?

Davis: "The size of the campus surprised me, because it's in a smaller place but they find a way to still make it fit, and I like it."

Q: Which other recruits on campus were you trying to get to join you at Syracuse?

Davis: "Davis Jackson and Quan Peterson were the main recruits I was talking to. I think they'll definitely want to be back in the fall."

Q: You're already committed, but did the visit solidify the decision in your mind?

Davis: "Yes, I'm 100% in my decision of Cuse. I felt like I was at home. From the city to the coaches to the players to academics and even the dorms, it's all a right fit for me."