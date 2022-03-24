Maliq Brown Named VISAA D2 Player of the Year

Syracuse basketball signee Maliq Brown helped lead Blue Ridge High School to its fourth straight state championship and has been named VISAA D2 Player of the Year for his efforts. VISAA stands for Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association. D2 is the division in which Blue Ridge plays.

Brown averaged 15.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He led the team in scoring, rebounding and steals. He was third in assists and second in blocks.

A 6-9 power forward, Brown committed to Syracuse back in October and signed with the Orange during the early period in November.

"I chose Syracuse because the school, the campus, everything when I first visited there felt like they were welcoming me," Brown said previously. "I built a good relationship with the coaches, the players and the players in my recruiting class that's going to Syracuse."

Brown also cited his relationship with the Syracuse coaching staff as a big reason for his decision.

"Coach G-Mac is a very good coach," Brown said. "They were recruiting me last year and it just kept going from there. We had a good relationship over the whole Covid thing. We talked a lot, kept communicating. Then me and coach Boeheim started to talk a little bit. I just felt welcomed by them and everybody else (on the staff)."

