Coveted Linebacker Mani Powell Has 'Great' Syracuse Visit

Class of 2022 Canton (Ohio) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. Powell also holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia, among others. We caught up with Powell to discuss his Syracuse visit.

Q: How was the visit?

Powell: "It was a great visit. I got to eat a lot, visit the big mall, tour campus, learn about the school and get to know new people and about their football program a little more. I'd say the best part was getting to talk to the players and get to know them in a few day span. And the presentations all the position coaches gave us."

Q: Who was your player host and which other players did you hang out with?

Powell: "It was great. I had a great time. My host was Mikel Jones, but I got along and met a few other hosts. It was cool to do that. I was with mostly linebackers and DBs. They told me it's a place that you can come in and be playing very early if you work for it. That it's fair game. They play who works for it. They say it's a very live place during the school year and the people there love Cuse football and Cuse in general. They told me that the academic help is remarkable and they will not let you fail unless you are trying to fail."

Q: What did you think of the facilities, campus and dorms?

Powell: "The dorms are a cool setup for the guys to have a nice living situation. I loved the Dome. It was even better in person. Lastly, the 44 statues were amazing."

Q: Which coaches did you spend time with and what was their message to you?

Powell: "Coach Reno (Ferri) and coach (Chris) Achuff. They told me that they had a plan for me and that they wanted to make better men, better fathers and better husbands. Along with coach (Dino) Babers."

Q: Did anything surprise you about the visit?

Powell: "The campus was beautiful and it shocked me. The weight room also was a great setup that I loved."

Q: What did the visit do for your interest in Syracuse?

Powell: "I have no standing. I will be coming up with a top 6 soon."

Q: What other visits do you have scheduled and when are you looking to make a decision?

Powell: "None. End or middle of July."

Q: What will be the most important factors in your decision?

Powell: "I just need to be at a place that has family and welcoming people. A safe and fair environment, a great group of people who will guide me through and make sure to develop me at the fullest. Because it's what they love to do not because it's their job. I (would) love for my mom's approval of wherever I'm going unless she cannot explain why she doesn't want me going there. Lastly, I just want a place that can help me excel on the field and in my field of education."