Mani Powell Visiting Syracuse on Monday with Decision Date Looming

Class of 2022 Canton (Ohio) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell has more than a dozen offers and has a commitment date. Powell says he plans to commit on April 11th, his mom's birthday. Prior to that, visits will be critical. Powell is traveling to Central New York with his mom on Monday to check out the Syracuse University campus.

Powell was offered by Syracuse back in February and it was his first power five offer. Since then, Arkansas has extended a scholarship opportunity. Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Toledo and Western Michigan are among his other offers.

As a junior, Powell finished with 81 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. He is listed at 6-3, 225 pounds. Syracuse currently has four players committed in the 2022 recruiting cycle, including three on the defensive side of the ball. None of those three are linebackers, however.

Syracuse has had success at linebacker in recent years. In fact, some young linebackers made an impact during the 2020 season including Stefon Thompson, Marlowe Wax, Mikel Jones and Steven Linton. It was the first year under new defensive coordinator Tony White and new linebackers coach Chris Achuff.

Despite a lot of injuries to key starters, the Orange defense had a solid debut in 2020. With spring football back this year, the hope is for a major step forward under coach White.