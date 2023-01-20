Marcus Adams Looking to Take Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball extended an offer to versatile wing Marcus Adams out of Narbonne High in California last month. He has been in constant communication with the Orange staff ever since.

"It's been coach Boeheim, really," Adams said. "I've spoken to one of the assistants and coach Boeheim three times. It's really just like 'hey how are you doing' and looking at stuff. How I can be used in the program and stuff like that. All the stuff a coach usually talks to you about. I've been talking to the assistant about setting up an official to go there. It should be by the end of the month."

The 6-8 prospect has the ability to be in the 2023 or 2024 recruiting class. Which is Syracuse recruiting him for?

"I think both," Adams said. "I don't know what I'm going to do yet but they're looking at me for both."

Adams is in the process of setting up an official visit to Syracuse which he says will likely take place before the end of the month. When he gets to campus, he knows exactly what he will be looking for in order to determine if Syracuse is the right fit.

"How the coaches are in person," Adams said. "The environment, the team, how they practice and how they play. Those are all the basics that you need."

At this point in his recruitment, Syracuse has Adams' attention.

"Big interest," Adams said. "They are going to be in my top five or top seven when I announce, but definitely really big interest. They've been showing a lot of interest in me, which I like. Definitely big interest."

UCLA, USC, Oregon, Texas and Ole Miss are among the other schools coming at Adams hard right now. He says whichever school needs him the most and gives him the best chance to get to the NBA will be more important than location.

While he does not have a decision timeframe in mind, he is looking at the summer as a possibility especially if he elects to be part of the 2023 class. If he picks the 2024 class, a decision could be further out.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF