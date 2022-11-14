Massive 2023 OL Keon Johnson Enjoys Syracuse Visit, Hoping for Offer

Keon Johnson stars for Archbishop Hoban in Ohio and is one of the more intriguing offensive line prospects still on the board. He is listed at 6-5, 385 pounds and moves well for someone that size. He visited Syracuse over the weekend to check out the Orange's game against Florida State.

"it was nice we got to see the practice facility," Johnson said. "Then they took us to the Dome and on the field. The best part was when i was in the tunnel when the team was coming out."

Johnson says he has been in contact with Syracuse for about a month and the communication has been constant during that time. He does not hold an offer yet, but has developed a good relationship with the Orange staff.

"Not yet but I'm hoping soon," Johnson said of an offer.

During his visit, he spent time with some of the Syracuse staff. Primarily Director of High School Relations Khalil Ahmad and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt.

"Just that they are very interested in me and that we will continue to talk regularly," Johnson said. "And try to make it out to a game of mine."

Archbishop Hoban is the one seed in its region and plays in the Regional Championship Game this Friday. State championships would be after that.

