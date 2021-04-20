Maximus McCree 'Shocked' by Syracuse Offer

Syracuse football extended a scholarship offer on Monday to a junior college offensive lineman in the class of 2022. The early offer to a junior college prospect is not common unless a program feels this particular player could be a difference maker. Syracuse's offer was to Iowa Central Community College standout Maximus McCree.

"Coach Schmidt messaged me on Twitter earlier (Monday) and asked for my number," McCree said. "He told me he was going to call me later and at around five we were talking. He asked how was I and how was I doing with school. Then said he likes the way I play and told me i had an offer from Syracuse. I was shocked, really pumped, and felt blessed."

McCree said this was not the first time he had heard from Syracuse, but it had been a while. Syracuse had communicated interest through his coach when it was recruiting class of 2021 offensive lineman signee Jakob Bradford, a teammate of McCree. He had not heard from the Orange after that until Monday's offer, but the scholarship opportunity could be the start of a strong relationship.

"I really like him," McCree said of new Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. "He really seems like a guy I can follow behind."

The relationship between McCree and Bradford is a strong one. That could end up helping Syracuse in their pursuit of McCree.

"He was really, really excited," McCree said of Bradford's reaction to the offer. "Jake didn't pressure me or anything but he said it would be really cool to play there together and it's a good program."

It is still very early in the recruiting process for McCree, as Syracuse was his first offer. He said he is also receiving interest from Florida State. McCree is a December 2021 graduate and would therefore be an early enrollee in the class of 2022.