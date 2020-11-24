Meet Syracuse Men's Lacrosse's 2021 Class

Syracuse basketball was not the only Orange program that had recruits sign during the early period. The men's lacrosse team had 12 players ink with Syracuse.

Carter Rice - Midfielder: Boston College High School (Mass.)

Scouting Report via Inside Lacrosse: Likely in the 1% nationally in terms of athleticism on the lacrosse field, Rice was originally a member of the Class of 2020, so he's been an intriguing prospect we've watched for quite some time. This summer, it was enjoyable witnessing him become more comfortable with his lacrosse skills, as he developed a stronger IQ in addition to confidence as a shooter and initiator, which created a noticeable step up in consistency. One thing that 'Cuse fans should watch will be Rice's football prowess as a WR/DB recruit: he got an offer from Dartmouth in July, and more interest should be expected. Set to build off a 41-point total a year ago, he's a burner who can run for days and is a lefty who doesn't hesitate to beat his man with his right. The BC High junior could become a d-middie in college, but that isn't a lock considering the growth he's shown offensively.

Blake Borges - Midfielder: Brunswick School (Conn.)

Scouting Report via Inside Lacrosse: Borges certainly looks the part of an ACC-bound recruit, standing 6'1 and 190 pounds with a considerable amount of athleticism. On top of that, he has the motor and physicality that recruiters go crazy for, tossing in a big hit from time to time while standing out with his two-way play. While there's plenty to like, he could refine his offensive game, though it's been rather effective thus far. Borges was a regular two-year playmaker for Yorktown (N.Y.) — a longtime 'Cuse pipeline — but has transferred to Connecticut power Brunswick School and will only add to what's always a highly talented midfield group.

Matteo Corsi - Attack: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Scouting Report via Inside Lacrosse: Corsi pledged to Lehigh last fall before contributing to Hill Academy's second team, subsequently transferring to IMG and re-classing as a 2021 for Syracuse. Hailing from Michigan, he has a ton of confidence and creativity as an initiator both out of the attack and midfield. That being said, he'll need to refine his decision-making, learning when to make the eye-popping play and when to make the simple play. There's plenty of skill there, so it isn't a tremendous concern as long as he continues to polish his game. Either way, doing so will allow Corsi to have the potential to be an everyday contributor in the Carrier Dome - an extra year of high school should be beneficial.

Kyle Rolley - Goalie: Episcopal School of Dallas (Tex.)

Scouting Report via Connect Lax: Strong Lax IQ, coach-able, strong communicator and leader, hard worker, mentally tough athletic player with quick hands and proven track record of success.

Jack Fine - Face Off: Avon Old Farms School

Scouting Report via Inside Lacrosse: Re-classing after coming from Roslyn (N.Y.), Fine’s potential has increased now that he’s at Avon Old Farms (Conn.) and the New England West, a league that has always been chock-full of top prospects at the face-off X. He has the hand speed and tenacity to help an ACC team, but the increased reps against stellar competition could be huge for his development and confidence. The 2021 group is awfully even at the position, so he’ll have the ability to improve his standing.

Dominic Rottura - Long Stick Midfielder: Salesianum School (Del.)

Scouting Report from Salesianum head coach Bob Healy via USClubLax: Relentless with a great motor -Outstanding between the lines -Dangerous in transition with very good speed -Great stick a ground ball machine all over the field -Very tough strong and physical can play close defense -Coachable and athletic.

Barrett White - Midfielder: Episcopal High School (Va.)

Scouting Report via Inside Lacrosse: One of those "first off the bus" players who immediately jumps out as someone who's going to give opposing teams problems, he's a good primary dodger who can consistently draw a slide, run through it, feed through it, shoot around it or roll back. Has grown into his frame in the last year; no longer comes across as lanky.

Aidan Kelly - Midfielder: Conestoga High School (Penn.)

Accolades via Lax Records: Aidan Kelly earned all-star honors at the 2018 and 2019 Philly Showcase honors last season and was a 2018 Under Armour All-America honors when he was chosen to the Philly Command team. He also earned a spot on the all-star team at the 2017 Baltimore Summer Showcase

Nathan LeVine - Midfielder: Windham High School (N.H.)

Scouting Report via Inside Lacrosse: He's definitely a shortstick d-middie — and good one. He has the frame and size to be a physical presence in time. Comfortable with the ball in his stick in the clearing game and makes good decisions. He's really comfortable on the defensive end and, if he continues to work on his craft and develop his athleticism, college coaches will have him on scouting reports early in his career.

Finn Kelly - Attack: Archbishop Spalding High School (Md.)

Scouting Report via our Samantha Croston: Kelly, who plays at Archbishop Spalding High School, distinguishes himself from other players through his ability to shoot accurately while on the run. His lacrosse IQ is high, and his ability to change direction quickly will be advantageous to the Syracuse offensive end.

Kyle Gonsiorek - Long Stick Midfielder: Salisbury School (Conn.)

Scouting Report via Inside Lacrosse: Transferred from St. Joe's in Buffalo to Salisbury in Connecticut. Gonsiorek is a hockey standout who is tremendous off the ground.

Kyle McCarthy - Defenseman: Pingree School (Mass.)

Scouting Report via Salem News: A junior at Pingree, McCarthy has helped the Highlanders win a pair of McCoy Cup championships as New England Small School prep champions. He repeated his freshman year at the South Hamilton private school after starring at his hometown Peabody High School as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder, who will turn 18 years old next week, can play either close defender or long stick middie. Known for his excellent foot speed, physical play and strong ground ball skills, his ability as a lockdown 1-on-1 defenseman has drawn him raves.