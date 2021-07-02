Mekhi Mason Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse picked up a big commitment on Thursday in 2022 Opa Locka (FL) Monsignor Pace linebacker Mekhi Mason. The 6-1, 220 pounder picked the Orange over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Mason is the sixth member of Syracuse's 2022 class and first linebacker.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

Mason was the first official visitor for Syracuse after the pandemic dead period was lifted by the NCAA. He visited the Orange the weekend of June 4th, and left with a strong impression of the program. Weeks later, after official visits to Georgia Tech and Indiana, Mason committed to Syracuse.

"It felt very natural to me," Mason said after the visit. "It was almost like it was meant to be. Just natural, great. The colors, everything."

Mason's primary recruiter is Nick Monroe, and the two have developed a strong bond during the recruiting process.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

"Coach Monroe is a great guy," Mason said after the visit. "He's basically family, honestly. Caring. My parents have already met him on FaceTime, so it was kind of natural. Had that connection. Got to meet his family, so it was good."

During his official visit, Mason was also able to connect with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers.

"He was going into details on the importance of having me there," Mason said. "Telling my parents the great things about Syracuse. His life stories. A lot of stories, really."