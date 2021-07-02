Mekhi Mason Discusses Syracuse Commitment

The Sunshine State linebacker on why he picked the Orange.

Syracuse football picked up a big commitment on Thursday when linebacker Mekhi Mason out of Monsignor Pace in Florida pledged Orange over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU and several others. The 6-1, 220 pound backer says Syracuse was the best fit.

"I fit best on the defense," Mason said. "The education is great and it felt like home."

Mason's lead recruiter was Nick Monroe. The two were able to bond throughout the process, and that was a significant factor in the final decision.

"He was very big," Mason said. "Communicating with my family a lot, almost every day. We texted every day or was on FaceTime. Kept Syracuse in my ear."

When Mason made his decision, the next step was to communicate that choice to the Syracuse coaches.

"They were very excited," Mason said. "Very excited. They were all jumping and happy."

Mason's family also approved of his decision.

"My family was very happy," Mason said. "Yeah, they were excited. It was different because I'm from Florida, Miami, going all the way to Syracuse."

Part of the reason Mason felt comfortable going further from home than some other options is comfort with the coaches and players. He has a good friend already on the roster in Mikel Jones.

"It was a big factor," Mason said. "Being familiar with teammates and stuff. Being familiar with how the team really is. He helped me with my recruiting process. Really just talking about it, how to make the right decision, dos and don'ts."

With Mason on board, he envisions big things ahead for the Orange.

"Oh the 2022 year is definitely going to be a movie," Mason said. "We're going to have the best defense in the ACC. I promise you."