Mekhi Mason Schedules Syracuse Visit

The talented linebacker will be on the Orange campus next month.

Class of 2022 Opa Locka (FL) Monsignor Pace linebacker Mekhi Mason is one of Syracuse's top targets in his recruiting cycle. The 6-2, 220 pound backer was offered by Syracuse in June of last year. It was his first offer. Since then, he has stayed in regular communication with the Orange and had a virtual visit to Syracuse in February.

Now he has scheduled a visit to see the campus in person. Mason's visit to Syracuse is permitted because he will be traveling to the school on his own and will not have face to face contact with the Orange coaches.

"I'm going up there April 10," Mason said. "Just to get a feel for the school."

Mason has June official visits scheduled to West Virginia and Indiana. He has discussed one with Syracuse as well, but the uncertainty of the pandemic has prevented that from being scheduled. While the expectation is that the NCAA will start allowing in person visits after May 31st, an official ruling has not yet been made.

Mason speaks with the Syracuse coaches on a regular basis and the Orange is among the schools recruiting him the hardest. He says he has a strong relationship with lead recruiter Nick Monroe.

"My relationship with coach is great," Mason said. "He was the first person to offer me. We talk every day."

The talented 6-1, 220 pound linebacker has previously said his interest in Syracuse is high and they remain one of his top schools.

In addition to Syracuse, Mason also holds offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Central Florida, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among many others.