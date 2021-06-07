Mekhi Mason Raves About Syracuse Official Visit

The class of 2022 linebacker goes in depth on his first official.

Syracuse football had its first official visit weekend since the pandemic restrictions were lifted by the NCAA. There was only one player on campus in linebacker Mekhi Mason out of Monsignor Pace in Florida, but it was the first face to face visit in nearly a year and a half.

"First day there, got to eat breakfast with the coaches and check out the facilities," Mason said. "Meet the players and talk to the coaches, have meetings. Later that night, had dinner at coach Babers house. After that, I was hanging out with some players, Mikel (Jones) and Garrett (Williams). The day after that, had breakfast at the hotel with coach Babers. We later spoke to my academic advisor at Syracuse about my major (sports management). Had a meeting with coach Babers. Had my photo shoot. Then we had dinner later that night. (Sunday) I had breakfast with coach Babers at his house."

Jones and Williams were Mason's player hosts on the visit. Mason said he felt like he fit right in with them and the rest of the players he hung out with during the trip.

"It felt natural," Mason said. "I already knew Mikel before. Me and him are very close. We were just hanging out with most of the football team. We went out. They were telling me how a normal day is for the athlete at Syracuse. How much the work is, the work load, practice and all of that."

Mason's relationship with Jones stems from training together in Miami. The two are close, as Mason indicated.

Another highlight of the visit was spending time with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers. The two had several conversations, including an extensive meeting in his office. Mason said he and his parents were impressed by what Babers had to say.



"He was going into details on the importance of having me there," Mason said. "Telling my parents the great things about Syracuse. His life stories. A lot of stories, really."

One of the best parts of the trip was the photo shoot when Mason got try on a Syracuse football uniform.

"It felt very natural to me," Mason said. "It was almost like it was meant to be. Just natural, great. The colors, everything."

Throughout the recruiting process, Mason has developed a strong relationship with lead recruiter Nick Monroe. During the visit, the two were able to spend time together in person to further strengthen that bond.

"Coach Monroe is a great guy," Mason said. "He's basically family, honestly. Caring. My parents have already met him on FaceTime, so it was kind of natural. Had that connection. Got to meet his family, so it was good."

After the visit, Mason left with a strong impression of Syracuse.

"My interest definitely went up," Mason said. "It went up."

Mason's plan is to take his visits to Indiana and Georgia Tech over the next couple of weeks. A decision could come between July and August, he says.