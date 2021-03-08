Mekhi Mason Looking to Trim List in Coming Weeks

One of the top linebackers in the 2022 class is high on ACC, Big-10, Big-12 and SEC schools.

SI All-American spoke with class of 2022 linebacker Mekhi Mason out of Monsignor Pace in Florida at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Miami on Sunday.

How did you do?

"I did alright," Mason said. "I've got to work on my man coverage. Guarding the running back out of the backfield. Other than that it was good."

How is recruiting?

"Recruiting is good," Mason said. "I plan on releasing my top seven soon."

Do you know any schools that will definitely make the list?

"Ole Miss, Syracuse, Indiana, West Virginia," Mason said.

Why is each of those schools going to make the cut?

Ole Miss: "I love the staff. Me and my chemistry with coach Bush is great. He's met my parents and everything. My parents love him. Him and coach Durkin. Everything's good. I talk to coach Lane Kiffin. I feel like I could play there too. They've got seniors coming in this year so I'd be playing next year."

Syracuse: "Syracuse is great. I could come over there and I feel like I could start. And plus the academics is high level. That's a key thing for me honestly. The Dome is great. I know one of the players there, Mikel Jones. So we've got a connection. He's telling me to come over and telling me every good thing about it."

Indiana: "Indiana's great. They're one of the ones in the Big-10 that has the most Florida kids in it. I feel like I'm at home, really, if I go over there. Another situation I feel I could have a really good start if I come in."

West Virginia: "West Virginia's great. I love coach Trickett and coach Koonz. Coach Koonz shows me love. We're planning on breaking down film soon, later this week or something like that."

When will you release your top seven?

"My top seven is probably coming out the week of Easter or the week after Easter," Mason said. "I've got to get a couple more offers and reevaluate. Commitment? I don't know yet."

What does the perfect school have to have?

"I feel like I could play as a freshman," Mason said. "Great academics. I really don't care about the weather. Wherever my family feels comfortable."

In addition to the schools noted above, Mason holds offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.