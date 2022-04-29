Elite 2024 QB Michael Van Buren 'Honored' by Syracuse Offer

The talented quarterback hopes to get on campus for a visit this summer.

Class of 2024 Baltimore (MD) St. Francis Academy quarterback Michael Van Buren is one of the most coveted players at his position in his recruiting cycle. He already holds offers from Alabama, Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others. Syracuse threw its hat into the mix on Thursday by extending an offer to the 6-1, 180 pounder.

"My coach told me to give coach (Jason) Beck a call," Van Buren said. "He extended me the offer. His message to me was he loved my film and he thinks I would fit perfectly in their offensive scheme."

Van Buren has a plethora of options. Syracuse is hoping to convince him to come be the face of the program. The Orange's history at the position combined with quarterbacks coach Jason Beck's resume is intriguing for the talented quarterback.

"I was very honored to receive an offer from a great program," Van Buren said. "Especially after hearing what coach Beck had to say about his background and Syracuse."

Van Buren does not have a visit scheduled yet, but says hopes to schedule something soon. He has been busy this spring, taking visits to Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

