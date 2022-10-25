Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU.

Williams officially visited the Orange the weekend of September 16th. Among the highlights of that trip was hanging out with the players and coaches at Jim Boeheim's house.

"It showed how much of a family those guys were," Williams said. "I'm just a recruit and he invited us over to his house, eat dinner with his family, have conversations with his wife and stuff. That was something that you couldn't imagine."

He was also in attendance with the football team beat Purdue in thrilling fashion.

"All of it (atmosphere, fans, game day experience) was great," Williams said. "They said that the same fans that go to the football game are at the basketball games. That was a great experience as well being able to be in the new Dome. Seeing a football game live was a great experience."

Syracuse is still looking for its first commitment in the 2023 class. Williams has been a priority target for quite some time.

