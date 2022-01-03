Monday Musings: Syracuse Football Recruiting Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Recruiting Is About To Get Real Interesting

Over the next few weeks, Syracuse will host recruits for official visits. I think there will be some familiar names, such as Isaiah Johnson and Steve Stilianos, but there will also be new names not previously on most's radar. That will include both high school and transfer portal targets. It is going to be a very busy month for Syracuse football. Stay tuned.

2. Quarterback Recruiting

As we mentioned on our forum, our perspective on how Syracuse approaches recruiting quarterbacks for the 2022 cycle has changed. Rather than a high schooler, Syracuse may have a preference towards transfer portal targets with three or four years of eligibility remaining. And dual threat types. I think Chubba Purdy is someone Syracuse will look at, the former four star who is transferring from Florida State and has four years of eligibility left. There will be others Syracuse evaluates as well.

3. Jared Verse

Albany transfer defensive end Jared Verse is closing in on a decision. It could come any day. However, it will not be Syracuse. Florida State, Tennessee and Houston are believed to be the favorites.

4. A Legacy in the Portal

Qadir Ismail is a transfer wide receiver from Villanova. If that name looks familiar it is because he is the son of former Syracuse All-American Qadry Ismail. Qadir is 6-6 and runs in the 4.4s. He went to Villanova to be a quarterback, but they moved him to wide receiver. Ismail had just 11 catches for 182 in nine games last season, but the measurables are undeniable. I am not sure if Syracuse will pursue, but it will be interesting to see the market for Ismail moving forward.

5. Tapuvae Amaama

Amaama received an offer from the new Virginia staff. He was originally going to announce his decision on January 22nd at the Polynesian Bowl. However, he has elected to push that back. Presumably because he either did not like his options or the school he wanted would not accept his commitment. Either way, Virginia re-offering would seem to put them in a good place. I do not believe Syracuse is still involved here.