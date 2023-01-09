Monday Musings: Transfer Targets Taking Center Stage

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Ty Keyes

The Southern Miss quarterback transfer is visiting Syracuse this coming weekend and says the Orange has offered. He has been in touch with offensive coordinator Jason Beck. If he wants to enroll this spring, this is Syracuse's chance to wrap up this recruitment. No word on other schools pursuing or other visits scheduled, but I believe this is Syracuse's response to losing LaNorris Sellers. Keyes has three years of eligibility remaining but could be four if a medical waiver is granted from losing most of his true freshman season due to injury. Keyes is a former highly regarded quarterback recruit who was in the ESPN 300 and had offers from several power five programs. Syracuse even expressed interest towards the end of that recruiting cycle. This would be a nice recovery if Syracuse is able to land him.

2. Jermaine Terry

The Cal tight end transfer has been offered by Syracuse along with Hawaii, Colorado, Indiana, Oregon State and others. Terry only has eight catches over two seasons but has a reputation of being a strong blocker. I believe Syracuse is pursuing with the idea that he fills Chris Elmore's role as a fullback/tight end but one who could be more of a contributor as a receiver given his athleticism. This is one to watch moving forward and is a candidate to potentially visit this coming weekend.

3. Calm Before the Storm

There was not much news out of this past weekend. Only transfers were allowed to visit as it was a dead period for high school recruits. Starting this coming weekend and leading up until the late National Signing Day there should be much more activity. This is when things could get interesting, new targets will emerge, and Syracuse could be more active than normal during the late period. Stay tuned.