Monday Musings: January 10, 2022

1. Dan Villari

The latest on the Villari situation is that there are no significant updates. Here's the good news for Syracuse. No one else has offered, or if they have it has not been made public. Villari wants to enroll for the spring semester wherever he ends up, which should give the Orange a chance to wrap this up quickly. The question is whether or not Villari will want to visit before deciding. Stay tuned here, but I would not be surprised if something went down this week.

2. Chubba Purdy

Chubba Purdy's situation is an interesting one. Nebraska was considered the frontrunner, but the Cornhuskers picked up a commitment from Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson. Would he still go there in that case? Purdy is believed to still be looking for an opportunity to start, and Thompson's presence makes it much more difficult. Where does Syracuse stand? The Orange has been in contact with Purdy and has interest, but an offer has not been extended. Given how quickly Villari was offered, that points to a preference for Villari. Unless the Villari situation falls apart, I do not think anything will happen here.

3. Francois Nolton

Nolton is an elite pass rushing defensive end who would immediately become the headliner for Syracuse's 2022 class. He just wrapped up his time at the All American Bowl and will visit the Orange this weekend. Oklahoma and Louisville are also involved. Syracuse has an opportunity to change Nolton's mind about visiting those others school. It will be an important visit for Syracuse.

4. Steven Stilianos

Will the tight end transfer be one of the players joining Nolton on campus? He has seen a slight uptick in his recruitment with offers from Rutgers, East Carolina and Temple over the last few weeks. When offered by Syracuse, he stated he was looking to visit this coming weekend. No word yet and if that visit has been finalized, but as of now we are still expecting the visit. Given that Syracuse does not have a returning starter, the Orange should have an appealing pitch.

5. Isaiah Johnson

Will Isaiah Johnson also be on campus for a visit? Johnson, a 6-4 cornerback transfer from Dartmouth, has been in contact with Syracuse since entering the portal. Garrett Williams' return may make things a bit more crowded, but Syracuse is remaining in constant contact. He was also targeting this coming weekend for an official visit, but we are waiting to hear if it has been finalized.