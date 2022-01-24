Monday Musings: January 24, 2022

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Syracuse Offers 2022 Kicker

Syracuse extended a scholarship offer to 2022 kicker Brady Denaburg out of Merritt Island High in Florida. Denaburg is rated a five star kicker by Kohls and is ranked the 12th best at his position. He is noted as making a 57-yarder, which provides evidence of his strong long. Denaburg also has a scholarship offer from Air Force and preferred walk-on offer from Florida. He will be taking an official visit this coming weekend. .

2. Latest on Isaiah Johnson

Isaiah Johnson is set to visit Syracuse this coming weekend. He has not, I believe, visited any other school to date. He was tentatively scheduled to visit Vanderbilt this past weekend but could not make it. Colorado is the only other power five offer so far. That said, while Syracuse seems to be in a good spot, Johnson does not have to rush the process if he'd like to wait and visit other schools either in the upcoming weeks or after spring ball. He does not graduate from Dartmouth until June, so would not enroll until the summer. It's up to Syracuse to convince him there is no need to wait.

3. Alijah Clark

Clark recently tweeted that he would announce a top two soon. One thing to remember on this, it may actually be better if Syracuse does not make that list. That may sound counter intuitive, but stay with me here. When Clark committed to Rutgers as a high school recruit, he did so after announcing a top five. His top five included Michigan, Ohio State, Miami, Maryland and Boston College. Notice that Rutgers was absent from that list. He announced his top five and purposely left Rutgers out to throw people off the scent. Clark then committed to Rutgers shortly after releasing the list. So if he does release a top two and Syracuse is not included, it is not necessarily time to panic.

4. Steven Stilianos

Stilianos was supposed to visit Syracuse this coming weekend. However, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Rutgers and Virginia have all gotten involved. I have attempted to reach out to Stilianos to see if he's still planning on visiting Syracuse. However, he has not responded. Previous to the new interest, he would always respond. That to me is a bad sign regarding the possibility of the visit. This went from Syracuse being in the driver's seat as the only power five offer to being on the far outside of this recruitment rather fast. A rare bad break for Syracuse's offseason thus far.

5. Offensive Line Recruiting

Syracuse missed on Anez Cooper as he will be visiting Miami this coming weekend instead of Syracuse. So what's next for the Orange with to offensive line. It still remains to be seen, but there is room for one high school prospect in addition to a potential transfer. No new names yet, but they could emerge this week leading up to the last visit weekend before signing day.