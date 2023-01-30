Monday Musings: Latest on Syracuse Football Recruiting

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Darrell Gill

The 6-3 track athlete from Texas took an official visit over the weekend and earned an offer during the trip. Going into the visit, Gill said he was not going to sign on National Signing Day (Wednesday, February 1st) but rather wait until the dead period was over to take more visits (March 1st). Schools such as Washington State and San Diego State were in the mix. After the visit and the offer, however, I reached out for an interview about the official. He stated he would like to wait until after Wednesday. That suggests he is at least considering signing on Wednesday. This is one to watch between now and then.

2. Adam Moore

Another official visitor over the weekend was 2023 tight end Adam Moore out of Northwestern High School in Florida. While he visited, I am not expecting any movement here. It seems Syracuse is electing to not add him to its class. SMU may end up as the landing spot.

3. National Signing Day

Given the information noted above, what should Syracuse fans expect on Wednesday? I think a very quiet day. Meaning there is the possibility that Gill signs and the school will likely also announce long snapper transfer Tom Callahan. That is likely to be it barring a surprise or two, which is not currently expected.