Monday Musings: Latest Syracuse Football Recruiting Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Numbers Game

Syracuse did not offer Ryan Russo, the linebacker from Pennsylvania who officially visited over the weekend. Russo fell victim to the numbers game and, while Syracuse likes him, they decided the final roster spots were better utilized in other areas. He is expected to take the preferred walk-on opportunity at Rutgers.

2. Greg Delaine

The 2022 defensive back was on Syracuse's priority list over the summer, but he committed to Georgia Tech. However, Delaine did not sign with the Yellow Jackets during the early period and has been keeping his options open. He is all but decommitted from Tech at this point, and is considering Syracuse, Louisville and Mississippi State. He took an official visit to SU last June. Syracuse has a real shot here. Looking at a National Signing Day decision.

3. Secondary

Syracuse has added quite a few defensive backs from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. So the question is, why? The Orange wanted to improve the caliber of athletes on the back end as well as improve its overall depth. While the secondary played well last season, the coaching staff thought there was an opportunity to play even better. Trying to strengthen the weak spots, improve depth and bring in good players for the future was a key focus this offseason. Syracuse has done that so far and is not done.

4. Kevin Jobity

The in-state defensive lineman took his official visit over the weekend. We should hear something soon, but Syracuse made a big impression on the trip. I like where the Orange stands here. Jobity would be a potential grab. He is not someone who will be expected to play a major role right away, but could become a contributor as he develops. The ceiling is high with him and it will be interesting to watch how it pans out.

5. Defensive Line

Where does Syracuse stand with portal defensive linemen? I am not expecting anything in the immediate future. A post spring addition is far more likely. Syracuse did look at a few options in the portal this offseason, but they either were not good enough or elected to go elsewhere. There will inevitably be another crop that enters the portal after spring football when players are unhappy with where they stand in the depth chart. Patience is needed here.