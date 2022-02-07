Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Isaiah Johnson Decision Day

Dartmouth cornerback transfer Isaiah Johnson is set to decide today between Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Louisville. I like where the Orange stands heading into the announcement. He loved the visit, loves the system, believes he has a legitimate chance to play despite the talent already there and really connected with the coaching staff on the official. He would be a big get and make the Syracuse secondary as deep and talented as it's been in the Dino Babers era.

2. Judah Mintz

The 2022 combo guard has scheduled his official visit, one of four he will take in February. The other three are to DePaul, NC State and Wake Forest. Wake is the one that seems to be Syracuse's biggest competition. DePaul I would not view as much of a threat, while NC State is involved and will be a factor. The official visits will tell the tale. Since he is visiting for the Duke game, it will be hard for the other schools to match the atmosphere Mintz will witness in the Carrier Dome. That said, other factors will be important as well. They include how he will be used, availability of immediate playing time, as well as connecting with the coaching staff and players. Syracuse has a real shot here.

3. Myles Cecil

The Cal Poly transfer defensive lineman Myles Cecil is looking to take an official visit next month. He already holds power five offers from Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. More will likely come. I get the feeling that he wants to play power five football, but he did state he wants to go to a place where he has a legitimate opportunity to play and not just be a depth piece that is buried on the depth chart. He will be hard pressed to find a better opportunity at the power five level than Syracuse. The Orange lost three starters from last year's squad, and that will likely be a centerpiece to the pitch on the visit. That and the fact that Syracuse likes to rotate its defensive lineman, so even if he does not start, he will play and see significant snaps if he earns a spot on the two-deep. Cody Roscoe did not start at the beginning of last season but still was one of the best pass rushers on the team. Things are just getting going for Cecil, but if Syracuse gets him on campus, it will be a factor in his recruitment.

4. Transfer Positional Targets

If Syracuse lands Isaiah Johnson, there will be only two scholarships left for the 2022 roster. We know one will go to a defensive lineman, so where could the other go? Wide receiver and tight end are the positions that make the most sense. Yes there will likely be a few more departures after spring ball that will open up some more slots. Assuming that happens, an offensive lineman that could compete for a starting spot at tackle would also make a lot of sense. Defensive line, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line would be the four positions I would expect the Orange to continue to target in transfer portal recruiting.