Monday Musings: Class of 2023 Target Updates

Syracuse football has turned its recruiting focus to the 2023 recruiting class. Here is an update on several top targets.

1. In-State QB on the Radar

New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep quarterback Ajani Sheppard is firmly on Syracuse's radar. While there is no offer yet, Sheppard says he speaks with assistant Nick Monroe on a daily basis. If an offer does come, he says he would be highly interested. Sheppard does not have a visit scheduled, but says the Orange is looking to come watch him throw sometime this spring. During his junior season, he completed 70% of his passes for 2,357 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 1,049 yards on 138 attempts with 16 more scores. Sheppard led Iona to the CHSFL AAA Championship and was named Lohud Player of the Year. He currently holds offers from UConn and Monmouth.

2. Garden State Wide Receiver to Watch

Donovan McKoy out of St. Joseph Regional is an intriguing prospect in New Jersey. He is 6-5, has football offers from Fordham, Monmouth, Yale, UConn, UMass, Kent State, Central Michigan and Marshall. McKoy has a basketball offer from Wagner. No offer from Syracuse yet, but the Orange is in regular communication. McKoy says he plans to visit Syracuse this spring and is still working on a date. I would not be surprised if the Orange tried to get him up for Junior Day on March 5th.

3. New Jersey Defensive Lineman to Visit for Junior Day

West Orange (N.J.) High defensive lineman Gensley Auguste holds offers from Maryland, UConn, Marshall, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Kent State, UMass, Virginia Tech and Syracuse. The Orange is recruiting him pretty hard and he says he will be on campus March 5th for Junior Day. The 6-6, 255 pounder has the potential to play inside or outside along the defensive line at the next level. It is big to get him on campus.

4. Two Running Backs to Watch

London Montgomery out of Scranton Prep in Pennsylvania is high on Syracuse's priority list. While it has not been finalized yes, Montgomery says he is considering a visit on March 5th for Junior Day. He is a coveted prospect in the Keystone State, with offers from Iowa, Boston College, UConn, Rutgers, Bowling Green and Arizona State in addition to Syracuse.

Manny Covey, a talented running back out of Bradford High in Florida, will be on campus for Junior Day on March 5th. He currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State and Troy in addition to Syracuse. Covey is very high on the Orange.

5. Two Tight Ends to Watch

Deakon Tonielli is one of the best tight ends in the Midwest out of Oswego High in Illinois. He holds offers from Louisville, Kansas, Purdue, Cincinnati, Michigan, West Virginia, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa State and Tennessee. Syracuse is looking to get him on campus this spring for a visit. While he plays wide receiver in high school, Syracuse likes him as a tight end.

Pierce Walsh is another one to watch. He plays for Benet Academy in Illinois. He holds offers from Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Rutgers, Miami (OH), Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Central Michigan. Syracuse is also trying to get him on campus this spring. It will not be for Junior Day, however, as he is attending Iowa's that day.