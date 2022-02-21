Monday Musings: Football & Basketball Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Junior Day Attendance

Junior Days are often a time when the goal is to get as many prospects as possible on campus. Sometimes, however, the Junior Day is a select event that is more targeted to priority recruits. That is the case for Syracuse with its March 5th Junior Day. The Orange is trying to have several prospects on campus, but not simply anyone on the radar. The invites are strategic and focused to those high on the priority list. Keep that in mind with who is attending.

2. LaNorris Sellers

Syracuse's top quarterback target remains in constant contact with the Orange coaches. A visit date has not been finalized yet, but it will happen this spring. March 5th for Junior Day is still on the table as a possibility as well, he said. There is an assumption that Syracuse is the leader here, which is understandable but I do not think that means this is a slam dunk. Other schools continue to recruit Sellers including Memphis, Washington State, Appalachian State and more.

3. New Jersey

The priorities by position reflected a concerted effort by Syracuse to make an impact in New Jersey in the 2023 recruiting cycle. That does not mean the expectation is 10 or more players from the state, but rather somewhere in the three to five range is the goal. Each evaluation period, Syracuse will travel around the state at various schools to continue to develop relationships with high school coaches. This effort is led by Nick Monroe.

4. Judah Mintz

Mintz has completed his official visit to NC State. He previously visited DePaul. Next up is his official to Syracuse. Mintz himself is keeping everything close to the vest while he goes through the visit process that will ultimately be the deciding factor. That said Syracuse has a chance to make a big impact. His time on DePaul's campus may have included a home game against DePaul (not sure on logistics, if he was there for that). If he did, there were only 2,700-plus in attendance. He did not attend a game during his NC State visit. Mintz will be in the crowd when Syracuse faces Duke. It will be hard to beat that atmosphere on any of his trips. That said, I think Wake Forest is Syracuse's biggest competition of the visits this month. Xavier is a factor as well.

5. Chris Bunch

Syracuse signee Chris Bunch is looking to attend Syracuse's game against Duke. It has not been finalized, but he and his father are working with the Orange coaches in order to try to work out logistics to make it happen. Not surprising he would want to witness that atmosphere. I was told by both Quadir Copeland and Justin Taylor that they would not be in attendance. Peter Carey attended the Boston College game, so a return trip is not likely but that has not been confirmed yet.