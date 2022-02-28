Monday Musings: Judah Mintz Visit & Other Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Judah Mintz

Mintz's Syracuse visit went well. The atmosphere was electric and the result of the game almost did not matter. Next year's team is going to be so different with four new starters from what he saw Saturday night. The pitch that the team will be significantly more athletic is easy to make. Then Mintz's skill set is different than any other guard on the roster. He is an elite talent. Someone who would make an immediate impact. I think Syracuse did everything it could during the visit. Mintz also hung out with Benny Williams quite a bit and the two were able to bond. That could be significant. I believe Wake Forest is Syracuse's biggest threat here.

2. Braeden Wisloski

The class of 2023 wide receiver will visit Syracuse for junior day. He plays high school ball for South Columbia in Pennsylvania, primarily as a running back. Syracuse likes him as a slot receiver, however. The Orange absolutely loves his talent and believes he is flying well under the radar. Syracuse was his first division one offer, and the Orange has a chance to make a big impression this weekend.

3. Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

The 2023 linebacker from Iona already has multiple power five offers. Syracuse will host him for junior day. This is the Orange's chance to get some separation from the other offerees (Arizona State, Tennessee, West Virginia). He is one of New York State's best this cycle, and is an important target.

4. Justin Taylor

I spoke with Justin Taylor at the Syracuse/Duke game. He confirmed he has been in regular communication with Judah Mintz. The two have been texting for a bit and then hung out at the game Saturday. Taylor is helping the Orange recruit Mintz, pitching a DMV takeover to bring Syracuse back to prominence. Taylor and Benny Williams' connection with Mintz could end up playing a role in his final decision.

5. Jayven Hall

Thus far, Jayven Hall is one of the furthest away taking the trip up to Central New York for junior day (running back Manny Covey of Florida being the other). Hall is an athletic linebacker who also holds multiple power five offers. This is a chance for Syracuse to show Hall that going away from home to play college ball would be a positive experience and that the Orange's system will take advantage of his abilities.