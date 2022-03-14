Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Judah Mintz

No new updates on Judah Mintz. Yes the rumors of him picking DePaul are still out there and no one has directly refuted them. That said, Mintz and family are still in communication with the Syracuse coaches. The official word from them to Syracuse is that a decision has not been made yet. Based on Syracuse's connections with Mintz's AAU program and high school, if either of those entities knew the decision, so would Syracuse. Which means either the DePaul staff feels really good about their chances, which is where the chatter is coming from, or Mintz has told the DePaul staff he is coming but is not telling anyone else that. Either way, the general rule is where there's smoke there's fire when it comes to this stuff. So we will see how it plays out.

2. If No Judah, Then What?

Skyy Clark, who is ranked the #19 player in the 2022 class in the SI-99, is an intriguing option. Would Syracuse have a shot there? The Elite point guard has recently tweeted that pro options are off the table, meaning he will play at least one year of college ball. That is good news for Syracuse. The bad news is there will be plenty of suitors. In order to have any shot, Syracuse has to get him on campus for a visit. What level of interest there is on both sides remains to be seen. Syracuse's is likely tied to what Mintz decides. The takeaway from this is clear. Syracuse is looking for another guard, one who is ready to contribute right away. One who can get into the lane, create their own shot, finish and make plays. If Syracuse misses on Mintz and Clark, it would not be surprising if the Orange continues to look.

3. 2023 Basketball Recruiting

With or without one added player to Syracuse's 2022 class, the 2023 recruiting cycle has been extremely quiet. Minimal visits during the season, no officials, limited information on top targets and significant interest. It is quite odd to say the least. Regardless, we will continue to see what information we can gather and pass it along.

4. Who Is Next For Football?

Syracuse has LaNorris Sellers committed, so who could be next? The player I am looking at that could be potentially be the next to join Syracuse's 2023 recruiting class is running back Manny Covey. The Orange made a big impression on Covey, who said it "felt like home" as soon as he got there. He is taking other visits this spring, and has said there is not timeframe for a decision. Could he decide after his spring trips are over if he still feels like Syracuse is home?

5. 2023 QB Recruiting

With Sellers in the fold, you'd think that will stop Syracuse from evaluating 2023 prospects at the quarterback position. That is not the case, at least as of now. Jack Grusser, who plays in New Jersey, is expected to visit on the 26th. Ajani Sheppard out of Iona Prep is also on the Orange's radar. Syracuse will continue to look at quarterback options. There is the potential that Syracuse takes a second, but it could also be as a failsafe in case Sellers decommits at some point. That is not expected, mind you, but in recruiting you just never know.