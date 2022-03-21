Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Syracuse Assistants Check Out Roselle vs Camden

Syracuse assistants Adrian Autry and Gerry McNamara were in attendance for Roselle Catholic against Camden on Sunday. Notable prospects participating in the game include the following class of 2023 recruits.

Roselle Catholic:

PG Simeon Wilcher (UNC Commit)

PF Akil Watson

Camden:

CG DJ Wagner

C Aaron Bradshaw

Wilcher is committed to North Carolina, but Syracuse has a great relationship with him and his family. You never know what can happen so does not hurt to keep things up there. Wilson and Bradshaw are on Syracuse's radar so they continue to evaluate. Wagner is in the discussion as the best player in the class and attended Syracuse's Elite Camp last summer. Most, however, consider him a Kentucky lock.

2. Relationships

As much as Syracuse's attendance was a great opportunity to watch several top 2023 recruits in action, it was also about supporting the head coaches at both schools. Syracuse has strong relationships with both and attending Sunday's game continues that.

3. London Montgomery

Switching to football recruiting for a moment, Keystone State running back London Montgomery recently picked up an offer from Penn State. The Nittany Lions are a dream school for Montgomery. Syracuse continues to actively recruit him and mutual interest remains. The tea leaves, however, suggest that if Penn State wants him it will get him. The biggest hope for Syracuse would be to get through the spring without a commitment. If that happens, it would suggest the PSU offer may not be committable. For now, consider Syracuse in the mix but Penn State the leader.

4. Xavier

Xavier has parted ways with their head coach Travis Steele and has hired Sean Miller as his replacement. Xavier had three players in its 2022 recruiting class prior to the coaching change in wing Tyrell Ward, shooting guard Kam Craft and guard Desmond Claude. I do not think Ward or Craft make sense due to their position. However, Claude might. If Syracuse does miss on Mintz and Claude reopens his recruitment, Claude could be someone they elect to evaluate. A 6-5 point guard who is a top 100 type player may be worth exploring. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but something to keep an eye on at least.

5. Allen & Dillingham

Two elite recruits have recently reopened their recruitments in Robert Dillingham and Marvel Allen. Should Syracuse pursue? Keep in mind both are 2023 recruits not 2022. Therefore, they do not help the incoming class. Dillingham is from North Carolina while Allen is from Florida. Not traditional recruiting areas for the Orange but certainly areas they recruit. It would not be surprising if Syracuse at least looked into both, but I think conventional wisdom is those players will stick closer to home. Dillingham could look at UNC or Duke while Allen could stick to Florida State or another southern school.