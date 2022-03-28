Monday Musings: Syracuse Football Recruiting Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Jovan Clark

Clark is a class of 2025 athlete who plays for Morgan Park High School in Chicago. The 6-0, 195 pounder already holds offers from Maryland, Western Michigan and Syracuse, and was on the Syracuse campus over the weekend. Clark has the potential to become a national recruit, so the Orange getting in early is smart. On the visit, Clark said he enjoyed speaking with coach Babers and the photo shoot in a Syracuse uniform. Clark also has an interesting connection to the program. Chris Elmore was a former student of Clark's dad, and so Elmore is a family friend. Clark views Elmore as a big brother, and says Elmore introduced him to the school.

2. Jordan Thomas

The class of 2024 Don Bosco defensive line standout already holds offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia. He will visit Syracuse for the spring game on Friday. Thomas will be one of the Orange's top targets in the 2024 cycle.

3. Muwaffaq Parkman

Parkman is a speedy 2023 running back who plays for Hillside in New Jersey. He is visiting Syracuse on Monday. He does not have an offer yet, but could be closing in on one. Especially with the way London Montgomery's recruitment seems to be headed. If Syracuse does offer, the Orange would be in the driver's seat in his recruitment. He has been on Syracuse's radar for a while, and lead recruiter Nick Monroe has been in constant communication.

4. Clement Commitment Should Tell You Something

Syracuse does not often recruit Upstate New York prospects. When they do, however, it should be telling about what Syracuse thinks of that player. The Orange largely only recruits players in Upstate New York if they believe that player has starter potential. Not simply a depth piece. David Clement is 6-7, 265 pounds, moves extremely well and his head coach believes is still growing. Clement has the potential to be an extremely intriguing offensive weapon or even develop into a very athletic offensive tackle if it does not work out at tight end. Either way, Syracuse pursued Clement hard despite no other offers. They love his potential and believe they found a significant sleeper in the 2023 cycle.

5. Latest on Judah Mintz

Nothing definitive on Mintz. He has been in touch with Syracuse as recently as last week. He has not informed Syracuse of his decision, however. All of the buzz is around DePaul right now. Either this was a great job Mintz and his camp at fooling everyone with the DePaul talk, or that is where he is going. It will be Syracuse or DePaul, and we should know officially this week. Smart money is on DePaul, which means the Orange will still potentially be in the market for another guard.