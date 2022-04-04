Monday Musings: Recruits React to Syracuse Spring Game Experience
Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
Syracuse football had a lot of talent on campus over the weekend as recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes visited for the annual spring game. All Syracuse caught up with many of them to get feedback on their experiences.
CLASS OF 2023
Player: Amir Akins
Position: Athlete
High School: Milford Academy (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 160 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Quote: "It was awesome. Loved the campus and the Dome. The special treatment they gave us, we were seen as part of the family they have built there. The coaches were great. I got to talk with most of them and have some nice conversations. The spring game itself was great to watch. I could evaluate myself as a player watching the older guys compete with each other."
Player: Jayden Bass
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Springfield Central (MA)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs
Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Navy
Quote: "The Syracuse spring game was an amazing experience. I loved it. Definitely worth it. The best part was watching the scrimmage and watching coach Schmidt maneuver the offensive linemen in different looks from the defense. Coaching the linemen up. It was amazing."
Player: David Clement
Position: Tight End
High School: CBA (Albany, NY)
Height/Weight: 6-7, 265 lbs
Notable Offers: Committed to Syracuse
Quote: "It was good. They looked good and it was fun. The atmosphere (was the best part). Even without a packed house the fans and everyone made sure they were heard."
Player: Cobe Covington
Position: Running Back
High School: Bishop Kearney (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-9, 185 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Quote: "The spring game was amazing. It was high energy and just a very memorable experience seeing players like Donovan Brown, etc. ball out. Cannot wait to see what they do in the regular season."
Player: Langston Davis
Position: Defensive Back/Wide Receiver
High School: Middle Creek (NC)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 150 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Quote: "I enjoyed watching the game and studying the techniques on both sides of the ball. The players look really good. I appreciated the opportunity to speak with the Syracuse staff and coaches. I had great conversations with coach Babers, coach Ligashesky and coach West. They are a class program. I liked the campus a lot. The area around Armory Square is cool. Both my parents went to Syracuse and my dad played on the football team back in the 80s, so I would love to keep the family transition going."
Player: Eric Gardner
Position: Defensive Line
High School: Archbishop Wood (PA)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia
Quote: "The spring game was amazing. Syracuse is filled with young talent and has something special going on. The environment was very energetic and something to want to be a part of."
Player: Eric King
Position: Offensive Line
High School: St. Peter's Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 300 lbs
Notable Offers: Rutgers, Syracuse
Quote: "When I first got there, I met with coach Monroe, the guy who recruited me. Then I got to meet with the offensive coordinator. We talked about grades and what it's like being a student athlete at Syracuse and so on. After that I met with the OL coach and we watched my film. I went through step by step of what was going on and he was correcting my flaws in a good way to help me take back home some knowledge. Then I met head coach Dino Babers and it was more about him getting to know my family because me and him already talked the last time I came there. Then we went to the game. After the game I felt like I had a chance to come here and play as a true freshman and fit right into the program. It felt like it could possibly be home."
Player: Malachi Mercer
Position: Linebacker
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs
Notable Offers: Temple
Quote: "The spring game was a great experience and my family really enjoyed it. The best part was being able to see the relationships that the coaches have with the players."
Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard
Position: Linebacker
High School: Iona Prep
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs
Notable Offers: Arizona State, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia
Quote: "The spring game was great. The defense played lights out."
Player: Lonnie Rice
Position: LB/Edge
Junior College: Lackawanna Community College
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220 lbs
Notable Offers: Alabama A&M, Saint Francis
Quote: "It was really amazing. I enjoyed my time up. I feel like I'll be back soon. The first touchdown (was the best part) because you can just hear the voices cheering and fans screaming and lighting changing in the stadium. It created an enjoyable and memorable moment for me."
Read More
CLASS OF 2024
Player: Jaden Codrington
Position: Defensive Back
High School: Iona Prep (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 155 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Quote: "It was very good. Loved the stadium and atmosphere. It was a great experience. The coaches were very welcoming and loved the campus. Looked great."
Player: Nyier Daniels
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-8, 315 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Quote: "The spring game was great. Also I really enjoyed watching the linemen play. Also seeing how hard the guys work."
Player: Amori Francis
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-4, 280 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Quote: "It was a pretty fund and good experience. I had a great time on campus as well. I think Syracuse had a very cool and good vibe type of atmosphere and the coaches were all cool. I spoke to the o-line coach and we watched film with him. It was cool to be able to watch my film with a college football coach."
Player: Sahfi Reed
Position: Athlete
High School: Martin Luther King Jr (PA)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 180 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Quote: "Amazing. I loved everything about the Cuse. The atmosphere was crazy. The coaches and staff showed a lot of love. It would definitely be one of my top schools in the future."
Player: Jordan Thomas
Position: Defensive Line
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 270 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia
Quote: "It was fun. I had a great time."
Player: Syair Torrence
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: CBA (Syracuse, NY)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
Notable Offers: Buffalo, Syracuse
Quote: "The spring game was great. I had a great time. Watching the game and meeting new players, gives me a chance to see what it would be like."
CLASS OF 2025
Player: Keon Kenner
Position: Athlete
High School: The Pennington School (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 220 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Quote: "Amazing. It was something I've never experienced before. The fan base was so supportive. I don't think I've ever seen a more supportive and loving fan base. Definitely could see myself there in a few years."
Player: Charlie LaMorte
Position: Quarterback
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 lbs
Notable Offers: Akron
Quote: "I had a great time. I loved the environment and the energy from the players. I got to meet some fans and learned a few new skills from watching the Syracuse quarterbacks perform. I can't wait to be back."
SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE
SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX
JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF
Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In