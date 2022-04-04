Monday Musings: Recruits React to Syracuse Spring Game Experience

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football had a lot of talent on campus over the weekend as recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes visited for the annual spring game. All Syracuse caught up with many of them to get feedback on their experiences.

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Amir Akins

Position: Athlete

High School: Milford Academy (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 160 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Quote: "It was awesome. Loved the campus and the Dome. The special treatment they gave us, we were seen as part of the family they have built there. The coaches were great. I got to talk with most of them and have some nice conversations. The spring game itself was great to watch. I could evaluate myself as a player watching the older guys compete with each other."

Player: Jayden Bass

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Springfield Central (MA)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs

Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Navy

Quote: "The Syracuse spring game was an amazing experience. I loved it. Definitely worth it. The best part was watching the scrimmage and watching coach Schmidt maneuver the offensive linemen in different looks from the defense. Coaching the linemen up. It was amazing."

Player: David Clement

Position: Tight End

High School: CBA (Albany, NY)

Height/Weight: 6-7, 265 lbs

Notable Offers: Committed to Syracuse

Quote: "It was good. They looked good and it was fun. The atmosphere (was the best part). Even without a packed house the fans and everyone made sure they were heard."

Player: Cobe Covington

Position: Running Back

High School: Bishop Kearney (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-9, 185 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Quote: "The spring game was amazing. It was high energy and just a very memorable experience seeing players like Donovan Brown, etc. ball out. Cannot wait to see what they do in the regular season."

Player: Langston Davis

Position: Defensive Back/Wide Receiver

High School: Middle Creek (NC)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 150 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Quote: "I enjoyed watching the game and studying the techniques on both sides of the ball. The players look really good. I appreciated the opportunity to speak with the Syracuse staff and coaches. I had great conversations with coach Babers, coach Ligashesky and coach West. They are a class program. I liked the campus a lot. The area around Armory Square is cool. Both my parents went to Syracuse and my dad played on the football team back in the 80s, so I would love to keep the family transition going."

Player: Eric Gardner

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Archbishop Wood (PA)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia

Quote: "The spring game was amazing. Syracuse is filled with young talent and has something special going on. The environment was very energetic and something to want to be a part of."

Player: Eric King

Position: Offensive Line

High School: St. Peter's Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 300 lbs

Notable Offers: Rutgers, Syracuse

Quote: "When I first got there, I met with coach Monroe, the guy who recruited me. Then I got to meet with the offensive coordinator. We talked about grades and what it's like being a student athlete at Syracuse and so on. After that I met with the OL coach and we watched my film. I went through step by step of what was going on and he was correcting my flaws in a good way to help me take back home some knowledge. Then I met head coach Dino Babers and it was more about him getting to know my family because me and him already talked the last time I came there. Then we went to the game. After the game I felt like I had a chance to come here and play as a true freshman and fit right into the program. It felt like it could possibly be home."

Player: Malachi Mercer

Position: Linebacker

High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs

Notable Offers: Temple

Quote: "The spring game was a great experience and my family really enjoyed it. The best part was being able to see the relationships that the coaches have with the players."

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Position: Linebacker

High School: Iona Prep

Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs

Notable Offers: Arizona State, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia

Quote: "The spring game was great. The defense played lights out."

Player: Lonnie Rice

Position: LB/Edge

Junior College: Lackawanna Community College

Height/Weight: 6-2, 220 lbs

Notable Offers: Alabama A&M, Saint Francis

Quote: "It was really amazing. I enjoyed my time up. I feel like I'll be back soon. The first touchdown (was the best part) because you can just hear the voices cheering and fans screaming and lighting changing in the stadium. It created an enjoyable and memorable moment for me."

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Jaden Codrington

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Iona Prep (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 155 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Quote: "It was very good. Loved the stadium and atmosphere. It was a great experience. The coaches were very welcoming and loved the campus. Looked great."

Player: Nyier Daniels

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-8, 315 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Quote: "The spring game was great. Also I really enjoyed watching the linemen play. Also seeing how hard the guys work."

Player: Amori Francis

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 280 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Quote: "It was a pretty fund and good experience. I had a great time on campus as well. I think Syracuse had a very cool and good vibe type of atmosphere and the coaches were all cool. I spoke to the o-line coach and we watched film with him. It was cool to be able to watch my film with a college football coach."

Player: Sahfi Reed

Position: Athlete

High School: Martin Luther King Jr (PA)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 180 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Quote: "Amazing. I loved everything about the Cuse. The atmosphere was crazy. The coaches and staff showed a lot of love. It would definitely be one of my top schools in the future."

Player: Jordan Thomas

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 270 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia

Quote: "It was fun. I had a great time."

Player: Syair Torrence

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: CBA (Syracuse, NY)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs

Notable Offers: Buffalo, Syracuse

Quote: "The spring game was great. I had a great time. Watching the game and meeting new players, gives me a chance to see what it would be like."

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Keon Kenner

Position: Athlete

High School: The Pennington School (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 220 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Quote: "Amazing. It was something I've never experienced before. The fan base was so supportive. I don't think I've ever seen a more supportive and loving fan base. Definitely could see myself there in a few years."

Player: Charlie LaMorte

Position: Quarterback

High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 lbs

Notable Offers: Akron

Quote: "I had a great time. I loved the environment and the energy from the players. I got to meet some fans and learned a few new skills from watching the Syracuse quarterbacks perform. I can't wait to be back."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF