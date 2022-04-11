Monday Musings: April 11, 2022

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Rashard Perry Commitment

The more I watch Rashard Perry's tape, the more I like this commitment for Syracuse. The defensive lineman from Buffalo absolutely looks the part. He's one of those "first off the bus" types. He has a frame to allow him to get up to 270-280 and can play anywhere along the defensive line in Syracuse's 3-3-5 scheme. If Perry was in Florida, he has double digit power five offers. He has excellent short area explosiveness. There is some rawness to his game, but that can be developed with coaching. This is a really nice get for Syracuse.

2. Damarius Owens Offer

Syracuse basketball extended an offer to 2024 forward Damarius Owens, a 6-7 forward who plays for Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is originally from New York. Owens grew up a Syracuse fan, is close friends with Trey Autry (Adrian's son who also plays for Western Reserve) and his older brother Zekiah plays for the Syracuse Stallions (professional team in The Basketball League). Owens also holds offers from UMBC, Siena, Cincinnati and UMass. It is early, but I'd consider Syracuse the leader as of now.

3. Willy Love

The talented 2024 defensive back from New Jersey visited Syracuse recently and was offered on the trip. He stars at Woodrow Wilson High and already boasts a big time offer list that includes Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M. The Orange has a shot here because they have a family connection. Duce Chestnut is Love's cousin. A long way to go but Love will be one of Syracuse's top targets in the 2024 cycle.

4. Josh Richards

Syracuse remains the leader for the wide receiver 2023 wide receiver from New Jersey. Nothing new in his recruitment, but the Orange has maintained constant communication and he loves the relationships he is developing with the staff.

5. Fatim Diggs

Another 2024 prospect out of Woodrow Wilson High is defensive lineman Fatim Diggs. Diggs visited Syracuse recently and says the Orange is one of his top schools after the trip. He will be a national recruit, but Syracuse is doing a nice job making strong early impressions on some of the best 2024 prospects in the Northeast.