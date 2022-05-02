Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Savion Herring Official Visit

Syracuse hosted JUCO offensive lineman Savion Herring for an official visit over the weekend. The Orange is in a good spot as of now for him, but the main competition is Missouri. According to his Twitter page, he has not visited anywhere else yet. Obviously if he does not, that puts the Orange in excellent shape. If he does, you never know. One to watch moving forward. One would think he would want to decide somewhat soon.

2. Saboor Karriem

The 2023 defensive back remains in constant contact with Syracuse. While he has not solidified an official visit date in June quite yet, it will happen. Karriem is one of the Orange's top targets in his cycle and the strong interest is definitely mutual. Northwestern, Duke, West Virginia, Boston College and Wake Forest are all recruiting him hard as well.

3. Josh Richards

Richards, a 2023 wide receiver, declared Syracuse his leader during a junior day visit and not much has changed. Syracuse continues to prioritize him and he returned to campus this spring. Like Karriem, Richards will officially visit in June. That is a chance for Syracuse to try to wrap things up, though Richards has indicated he wants to wait until his senior season before making a decision. Perhaps another strong visit can change his mind.

4. Eric King

The 2023 offensive lineman was presumed to be a Rutgers lean, but that does not seem to be the case. Syracuse is very much involved and has a very realistic shot to land him. King is expected to take an official visit in June.

5. Tafara Gapare

Switching to basketball, Syracuse recently offered 6-10 Tafara Gapare out of South Kent High. While he is believed to have the potential to reclass to 2022, that is not expected according to his high school coach Raphael Chillious. Chillious also indicated Gapare is a forward, not a center. He is long, can shoot, working on his ball handling and has a tremendously high ceiling. His recruitment seems to be ready to take off, and the Orange has gotten involved at the right time. I will have more on him later this week.