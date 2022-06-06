Monday Musings: Syracuse Football Recruiting Camp Standouts

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. The Jayden Bass Offer

Jayden Bass was very impressive during camp on Saturday. He has an elite frame and moves extremely well for his size. It is easy to see why Syracuse offered. What now after the offer? Syracuse would obviously love a quick commitment. Of course there is always a chance that happens. Bass also wants to take an official visit. If no other offers come in, I could see a scenario where he takes an official to see if Syracuse is the place he wants to be. I could also see a scenario where he quickly jumps on a power five opportunity like this. Either way he is one to keep an eye on moving forward.

2. QB to Watch in 2024

An intriguing quarterback who participated in camp on Saturday is 2024 Downingtown (PA) West signal caller Quinn Henicle. The 6-2, 180 pounder recently picked up his first offer, from Bowling Green. Henicle was solid in camp, showed a capable arm and accuracy. Syracuse will continue to monitor him to see how he develops.

3. Zion Tracy

Remember him? Syracuse looked at Tracy towards the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, but did not have enough room to offer and bring him aboard. Tracy reclassified to 2023 and enrolled at St. Thomas Moore in Connecticut. He attended Syracuse camp on Saturday and was extremely impressive. Tracy showed quickness, straight line speed, good change of direction and smooth back pedal. During one on ones, he stuck with receivers and displayed good coverage instincts. Syracuse definitely likes him and I would not be surprised if he picked up an offer in the near future. Buffalo did offer as a result of his camp performance. He also holds Marshall, Temple, UConn and Maine offers. Tracy has also visited West Virginia and Boston College.

4. Kharon Craig

Craig, who goes by Buck, is a 2026 running back who was extremely impressive during the camp. He was probably the best running back at the camp regardless of class. Craig is going to be a national recruit and already holds offers from Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Rutgers. He is attending Avon Old Farms in Connecticut. Do not be surprised if he announces a Syracuse offer soon.

5. Other Camp Notes

There was a contingent of Canadian prospects in attendance, including several from Matthew Bergeron's former high school (Thetford). I noticed there were a pair of defensive linemen that stood out from the group of Canadian prospects. I believe in the 2023 and 2024 classes. I do not have names yet but it will be interesting to see if Syracuse moves on them.

Also of note at the camp was watching current players and the new coaches work with the high school prospects. Especially of note was Chris Bleich, who worked with the offensive lineman. He was extremely into it, really working on technique with players, did not show any favoritism regardless of ability and honestly looked like he could have a future in coaching should he so desire. Players such as Garrett Shrader, Mikel Jones, Matthew Bergeron and several others also helped and were extremely energetic throughout the camp.

The coaching staff itself was the same way. They really coached up the prospects in each position group, were extremely encouraging, offered constructive criticism as teaching moments and really coached up the players all camp long. It was cool to see them in their element like that and how players responded to that coaching.