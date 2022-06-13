Monday Musings: Where Things Stand With Official Visitors
Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
It is going to be a busy rest of June for Syracuse football with several key targets taking official visits over the next two weekends. Here is where things stand with each going into the visits.
Weekend of June 17th
Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240
School: Iona Prep (NY)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Duke, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia.
Where Things Stand: Syracuse is in a good position entering the visit. The Orange has recruited Moultrie-Goddard as hard as anyone. This is the staff's chance to really convince him that Syracuse is the best spot for him. Consider West Virginia the biggest competition.
Player: David Clement
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-7, 265
School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)
Status: Committed to Syracuse
Where Things Stand: Clement is solidly committed to Syracuse.
Player: Jalil Smith
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 230
School: Lincoln High (NY)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Temple
Where Things Stand: Syracuse was the first division one offer for Smith back in August of 2021. He has picked up several non-power five offers since then, but the Orange has maintained constant contact. I think Syracuse has a very good shot here, but he may elect to take other visits and see if other power five offers materialize. Syracuse has a chance to prevent any chance of that during the visit, and should be considered the favorite as long as it remains the only power five option save a guaranteed starting spot from another program.
Player: Deandre Duffus
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4, 330
School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia
Where Things Stand: Indiana is considered the favorite here, but Syracuse is heavily involved. The Orange has recruited Duffus extremely hard as have the Hoosiers. Syracuse has a chance to make up ground during this visit.
Read More
Weekend of June 24th
Player: LaNorris Sellers
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215
School: South Florence (SC)
Status: Committed to Syracuse
Where Things Stand: Sellers is solidly committed to Syracuse.
Player: Eric King
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4, 304
School: St. Peter's Prep (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Rutgers
Where Things Stand: Syracuse seems to be in a good spot here. The Orange has prioritized King, recruited him extremely hard, and developed a strong bond. This despite in-state Rutgers also heavily recruiting.
Player: Josh Richards
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-4, 175
School: East Orange (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Rutgers, Wake Forest
Where Things Stand: Syracuse's top wide receiver target is also considering his other power five offers, with Maryland seeming to be Syracuse's biggest threat. The Orange wants to add Richards to its 2022 class and has a chance to further its separation with this visit. Richards declared Syracuse his leader early in the spring.
Player: Naquil Betrand (Colorado Commit)
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-7, 310
School: Northeast (PA)
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Washington
Where Things Stand: The Colorado commit certainly has options. He has unofficially visited Syracuse and now will take an official. Competition is fierce, but the Orange has a shot. Kentucky may be the biggest threat to Syracuse.
Player: Matthew Scicchitano
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-4, 280
School: Mount Carmel (PA)
Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Temple
Where Things Stand: Syracuse is the lone power five opportunity and has made his top three. Scicchitano will visit all three schools before looking to make a decision, with the Orange visit coming last. Syracuse getting the last impression is important. I'd consider Syracuse the favorite going into the visit.
Player: Jayden Bass
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-6, 295
School: Springfield Central (MA)
Other Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Navy, Temple
Where Things Stand: Syracuse offered Bass following a strong camp performance earlier this month. He previously visited during the spring as well. Now he will take an official, and this is Syracuse's chance to seal the deal.
Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In