Monday Musings: Where Things Stand With Official Visitors

It is going to be a busy rest of June for Syracuse football with several key targets taking official visits over the next two weekends. Here is where things stand with each going into the visits.

Weekend of June 17th

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 240

School: Iona Prep (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Duke, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia.

Where Things Stand: Syracuse is in a good position entering the visit. The Orange has recruited Moultrie-Goddard as hard as anyone. This is the staff's chance to really convince him that Syracuse is the best spot for him. Consider West Virginia the biggest competition.

Player: David Clement

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-7, 265

School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)

Status: Committed to Syracuse

Where Things Stand: Clement is solidly committed to Syracuse.

Player: Jalil Smith

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 230

School: Lincoln High (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Temple

Where Things Stand: Syracuse was the first division one offer for Smith back in August of 2021. He has picked up several non-power five offers since then, but the Orange has maintained constant contact. I think Syracuse has a very good shot here, but he may elect to take other visits and see if other power five offers materialize. Syracuse has a chance to prevent any chance of that during the visit, and should be considered the favorite as long as it remains the only power five option save a guaranteed starting spot from another program.

Player: Deandre Duffus

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4, 330

School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia

Where Things Stand: Indiana is considered the favorite here, but Syracuse is heavily involved. The Orange has recruited Duffus extremely hard as have the Hoosiers. Syracuse has a chance to make up ground during this visit.

Weekend of June 24th

Player: LaNorris Sellers

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215

School: South Florence (SC)

Status: Committed to Syracuse

Where Things Stand: Sellers is solidly committed to Syracuse.

Player: Eric King

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4, 304

School: St. Peter's Prep (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Rutgers

Where Things Stand: Syracuse seems to be in a good spot here. The Orange has prioritized King, recruited him extremely hard, and developed a strong bond. This despite in-state Rutgers also heavily recruiting.

Player: Josh Richards

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-4, 175

School: East Orange (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Rutgers, Wake Forest

Where Things Stand: Syracuse's top wide receiver target is also considering his other power five offers, with Maryland seeming to be Syracuse's biggest threat. The Orange wants to add Richards to its 2022 class and has a chance to further its separation with this visit. Richards declared Syracuse his leader early in the spring.

Player: Naquil Betrand (Colorado Commit)

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-7, 310

School: Northeast (PA)

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Washington

Where Things Stand: The Colorado commit certainly has options. He has unofficially visited Syracuse and now will take an official. Competition is fierce, but the Orange has a shot. Kentucky may be the biggest threat to Syracuse.

Player: Matthew Scicchitano

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-4, 280

School: Mount Carmel (PA)

Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Temple

Where Things Stand: Syracuse is the lone power five opportunity and has made his top three. Scicchitano will visit all three schools before looking to make a decision, with the Orange visit coming last. Syracuse getting the last impression is important. I'd consider Syracuse the favorite going into the visit.

Player: Jayden Bass

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-6, 295

School: Springfield Central (MA)

Other Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Navy, Temple

Where Things Stand: Syracuse offered Bass following a strong camp performance earlier this month. He previously visited during the spring as well. Now he will take an official, and this is Syracuse's chance to seal the deal.