Monday Musings: Predictions on Decisions of Official Visitors

Syracuse football hosted three uncommitted priority targets over the weekend in Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, Jalil Smith and Deandre Duffus. After the visits, here is our prediction on which school each will pick.

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard: Moultrie-Goddard says he is deciding between Syracuse and West Virginia in the coming days. While he has taken an unofficial to WVU, he only took an official to Syracuse. And it was his third time on campus. All of that, combined with the impression the Orange made during his visit, has our prediction that he picks Syracuse.

Jalil Smith: Syracuse has been Smith's lone power five offer throughout his recruitment. In fact, Syracuse was his first division one offer period. The Orange has stayed in contact, developed the relationship and made a big impression over the weekend. He says a decision could be coming soon, and I like where Syracuse stands there. The official prediction is Syracuse.

Deandre Duffus: Duffus is a little bit more complicated than the other two. He has already visited Maryland in addition to Syracuse and has a trip to Indiana coming up this weekend. Syracuse did a lot to help itself, especially with the impression offensive line coach Mike Schmidt made. The Orange has a real shot here as the relationship between the coaching staff and Duffus is strong. Still, I think Maryland has a slight edge at this time and will predict he picks the Terps in the end.