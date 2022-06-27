Monday Musings: Where Things Stand With Official Visitors

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Emmanuel Dankwa

Dankwa was also offered during the visit. While it is his first power five opportunity, there is no feeling that a decision is imminent. Most likely, Syracuse continues to recruit Dankwa and evaluates how he develops during his senior year. A second official visit this fall/winter could be in play as well. There is a lot to like about Dankwa with his size, athleticism and mobility. That is why the Orange offered but the recruitment is still in its early stages.

2. The Wide Receivers

Bryce Cohoon and Jeremiah Augustin both visited Syracuse this weekend. I think Cohoon has to decide whether he wants to jump on a power five opportunity, or keep things open for potentially more that may or may not come. If he does pick Syracuse in the near future, he may be one that Syracuse has to fight to hold on to especially if in-state power five schools offer late in the cycle. Augustin did not pick up an offer on the visit but is firmly on the radar. He really enjoyed his visit and there is mutual interest in moving forward with the recruitment.

3. The Offensive Linemen

Syracuse hosted two offensive linemen in Jayden Bass and Naquil Betrand over the weekend. Syracuse did everything it could to make an impression for both. I like where Syracuse stands with Bass and would not be surprised if the Orange earned a commitment from him. Betrand is a little more difficult to read, but there are things playing in Syracuse's favor. Staying in the Northeast and an easier path to earlier playing time. Do not confuse it, however, as the overtures from Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State, Texas A&M and others are very real. He officially visited Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State. This is a real battle but Betrand visiting Syracuse twice helps the Orange as well.

4. Ike Daniels

I think Syracuse made a big impression on Daniels and the Orange has a real shot here. I still would not put Syracuse out front at this point, but there is more optimism after the visit. Daniels has considered a decision by the end of July, though nothing is set in stone. It is going to be a tough battle as long Virginia Tech and South Carolina prioritize him. West Virginia may be out as they have two running back commitments already. While Syracuse did add Muwaffaq Parkman over the weekend, that should not impact Daniels as they are completely different types of backs that would play different roles in the offense.

5. Deandre Duffus

The lone remaining uncommitted prospect from the first official visit weekend, Duffus took an official visit to Indiana this past weekend. Syracuse still has a shot, but it is looking less likely. Duffus took three official visits, to Maryland, Indiana and Syracuse. He posted visit pics on his Instagram to Maryland and Indiana, but not to Syracuse. That says something, in my opinion. I know Indiana feels good about where it stands as does Maryland. Looking less and less likely the Orange will win this battle.