Monday Musings: July 11, 2022

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Tyler Betsey Offer

Syracuse offered intriguing 2024 wing Tyler Betsey. Syracuse absolutely loves him and he may become one of the Orange's top targets in that class. Betsey may also be on the verge of blowing up given his coveted skill set. He is long, athletic, can really shoot the ball and is just reaching the tip of the iceberg of his potential. Betsey was blown away by the Syracuse offer.

2. Reid Ducharme

Ducharme had a strong weekend at the EYBL in Kansas City. He scored in double figures every game, though he did struggle from beyond the arc. His best outing was a 32 point, six rebound, six assist, four steal effort in a loss to City Rocks. He also had a 31 point, six rebound, four assist performance in BABC's 91-87 win over Seattle Rotary. Ducharme took official visits to Syracuse, Penn State and Xavier last month. He is still on track to decide before the start of his senior season. Syracuse remains in constant contact through Gerry McNamara and Jim Boeheim.

3. Donovan Freeman

Freeman continues to get double digit minutes nearly every game despite being a 2024 prospect. That is typically reserved for the elite of the elite players. Freeman is shooting the ball efficiently, scoring and rebounding. This despite not being the focal point of the offense. Syracuse remains in constant contact with someone who is one of the best in the 2024 recruiting class.

4. Elijah Gertrude

Gertrude had another strong weekend at the EYBL. He scored in double figures each game and shot the ball at an efficient clip overall though he was inconsistent beyond the arc. That includes a 28 point, 6 rebound effort in a win over ProSkills. Gertrude was 10-14 from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc in that game to go along with two assists, one block and two steals. It is easy to see why Syracuse offered. He is physical, plays with great energy, is excellent off the dribble and has a knack for scoring the ball. I would not be surprised is Syracuse tried to make a big push to try to get a lead in his recruitment before others inevitably come calling.

5. Jayden Bass

Jayden Bass could make a decision as early as this week. I like where Syracuse stands going into any decision. The Orange offered following a strong camp performance last month and has recruited him extremely hard ever since. Syracuse also made a big impression following his official visit. At that time, he stated he would not be doing interviews until after he evaluated his options and made a decision.