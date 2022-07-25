Monday Musings: Syracuse Football 2023 Recruiting Reset

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football added running back Ike Daniels to its 2023 class on Friday. After the big addition, where do things stand with the Orange moving forward this cycle? Here is a full breakdown.

THE COMMITS

QB (1): LaNorris Sellers

RB (2): Ike Daniels, Muwaffaq Parkman

WR (1): Bryce Cohoon

TE (1): David Clement

OL (1): Jayden Bass

DL (2): Rashard Perry, Jalil Smith

LB (1): Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

REMAINING SLOTS

QB: None

RB: None

WR: 1-2

TE: 0-1

OL: 1-3

DL: 0-1

LB: 0-1

DB: 2-3

TOP TARGETS

WR: Micah Mays - The talented receiver took official visits to Wake Forest and Iowa State last month. He has set a commitment date for August 10th and is looking to visit NC State or Penn State before that decision. Wake is currently the perceived leader, but there is still time for other programs. Syracuse has been in communication since offering in May, but was unable to secure an official. This is a long shot at best for the Orange. Expect Syracuse to evaluate other options this fall.

TE: None currently

OL: Naquil Betrand - Betrand has released a top six, which includes Syracuse, and is set to announce his decision on July 30th. Syracuse is one of four schools he officially visited and the Orange have a real shot to land his commitment on that day. If Syracuse lands Betrand, they could stand pat with him and Bass as the two offensive linemen in the class. However, Syracuse could also

DL: None currently

LB: Emmanuel Dankwa - Syracuse offered during an official visit last month and remains in contact. The Orange will continue to monitor his development during his senior season and could invite him back for a second official.

DB: Saboor Karriem - Syracuse remains in contact despite not getting an official visit in June. Karriem did visit Duke and Illinois last month, but has not made a decision nor set a commitment date. Virginia and Boston College have continued to recruit him as well. The Orange's only shot here is to get him on campus for an official.

Zion Tracy - Tracy earned an offer after a strong satellite camp performance. Tracy is one of the fastest defensive backs in the class and Syracuse believes he can play any position in the secondary of the 3-3-5. Like Karriem, Syracuse needs to get him on campus for an official.

Miles McGoy - Syracuse has extended an offer and remains in contact. The Orange will continue to monitor his development during his senior season and he could be a candidate for an official visit in the fall or winter.

FINAL THOUGHTS

This is going to be a smaller than normal class for Syracuse, as has been expected. The current projected number is around 15, but obviously with recruiting, everything is fluid.