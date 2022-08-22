Monday Musings: Nnamdi Udeogu, JP Estrella, Mike Williams, LaNorris Sellers and Mike Williams Updates

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Nnamdi Udeogu

Syracuse recently offered the class of 2023 defensive end from Maryland and the Orange almost immediately made the top six. Syracuse is working to get him up for a visit, but has ground to make up if it wants to land the services of the 6-5 prospect. Rutgers is considered the favorite here, but if the Orange can get him on campus, there is a chance to change that.

2. JP Estrella

More predictions are coming in for Estrella to Tennessee across different networks. While this is not a done deal, it certainly does not seem to be trending Syracuse's way. Still, the Orange continues to recruit Estrella and will do so until he says it is no longer under consideration.

3. Mike Williams

The class of 2023 guard has official visits scheduled to Clemson (9/2), DePaul (9/8), Syracuse (9/16), Wake Forest (9/23) and LSU (10/22) along with an unofficial to VCU (9/30). Syracuse is recruiting Williams extremely hard and will look to make a big push during its visit. The biggest challenge for the Orange will be the number of guards brought in during the 2022 class. That hurt with the recruitments of Elmarko Jackson and Elijah Gertrude. Syracuse, however, does offer the most prestigious program. This is one to watch over the next couple of months.

4. LaNorris Sellers

Syracuse's quarterback commit played in his first regular season game over the weekend since an injury prematurely ended his junior season. Despite lightning delaying the game by a day, Sellers still shined. He threw for 215 yards with four touchdowns and ran for 89 more with another score in a 53-9 win. It was a stellar return for Sellers, who shed any doubt that the injury would have lingering effects.

5. Saboor Karriem

Syracuse is still heavily involved with 2023 defensive back Saboor Karriem. Karriem did not make a decision over the summer, which plays in the Orange's favor since he has not taken an official. He is expected to do so this fall.