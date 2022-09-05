Monday Musings: Recruiting Visitors Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Visit Weekend

The weekend could not have gone better for Syracuse. The Orange hosted approximately 50 recruits for the season opener against Louisville. The atmosphere was electric throughout and the team played extremely well to earn a convincing victory. Several recruits that I spoke with indicated how impressed they were with the crowd and the Dome.

2. Saboor Karriem

One of Syracuse's top targets in the 2023 class, Karriem was scheduled to visit for the season opener. However, he was unable to make it due to some last minute unforeseen circumstances. Still, he plans to try to make it up for another game sometime this season. The Orange is still in line to host Karriem for an official visit as well, though a date has not been solidified. Karriem is being recruited to Syracuse as a versatile defensive back who can play any position in the secondary. Illinois and Duke are considered the main competition.

3. Naquil Betrand

Syracuse previously pursued the 2023 offensive lineman and hosted him for an official visit over the summer. He picked Texas A&M over the Orange and other finalists, but that has not stopped Syracuse from pursuing. Betrand was in the Dome Saturday night to watch the win over Louisville, and Syracuse is still heavily involved here. That does not necessarily mean a flip is imminent, but he is going to be one to watch regardless of his verbal status through signing day.

4. Will Norman

Another 2023 prospect committed to an SEC program, Norman is originally from New Jersey but playing at IMG for his senior season. While Norman remains committed to Florida, the elite defensive lineman prospect is still looking at Syracuse. The Orange told him on the visit they are going to ramp up communications. With the New Jersey players on the roster, this is another one to watch between now and signing day.

5. Willy Love

One of the top players in the 2024 class, Love is the cousin of Syracuse player Duce Chestnut. He was very impressed by Syracuse's game day atmosphere and remains extremely high on the Orange. Syracuse will be heavily involved throughout this recruitment.