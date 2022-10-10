Monday Musings: Latest on Damarius Owens, Elijah Moore, Isaiah Jatta & Saboor Karriem

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Damarius Owens

Damarius Owens, a 2024 forward, will officially visit Syracuse this coming weekend. He will attend the Orange's game against NC State. What should Syracuse fans make of this visit? It should tell you Syracuse is heavily involved in his recruitment and is, at a minimum, one of the top options. Alabama may be the Orange's biggest competition right now, but I think it is telling that he scheduled a Syracuse visit and has nothing else planned as of now. Syracuse has a real chance to create distance between itself and others this weekend.

2. Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore, a 2024 shooting guard, is also officially visiting Syracuse this coming weekend. The competition is a bit more stiff for Moore, but Syracuse has still been recruiting him longer than others. Seton Hall and Alabama seem to be schools to watch other than the Orange. Alabama has recruited well under Nate Oats and Seton Hall is another school close to home like Syracuse. Still, Moore has visited Syracuse before, thinks highly of the Orange and the staff has recruited him hard since extending the offer. Like Owens, Syracuse has a chance to get some separation here.

3. Isaiah Jatta

The JUCO offensive lineman and South Carolina commit is taking a serious look at every program that is actively recruiting him. That means, despite his verbal pledge to the Gamecocks, Syracuse has a shot. If the Orange continues to develop the relationship and recruit him hard, I would expect an official is a likelihood later this fall. Jatta has already stated his early impression of the Syracuse coaches is that they are genuine people. The staff needs to keep that up in order to secure an official.

4. Saboor Karriem

Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe visited Saboor Karriem's school this week. The Orange is still recruiting him extremely hard and working towards finalizing an official visit. It will likely be after Karriem's senior season. Illinois seems to be the school recruiting him the hardest besides Syracuse with Duke also heavily involved. Syracuse's chances here are predicated on getting him on campus for an official. That will allow the Orange to showcase the culture as well as plan to develop him.