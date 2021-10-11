Monday Musings: Syracuse Football & Basketball Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football and basketball recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Joe Cruz Visits Syracuse

Syracuse OL commit Joe Cruz visited Syracuse over the weekend and attended the Wake Forest game. The visit went very well, and he was impressed by the Dome atmosphere. He is solidly committed.

2. Chad Schuster Visits Syracuse

Just like Cruz, Chad Schuster, another Syracuse OL commit, also visited for the Wake Forest game. Schuster was also impressed by the Dome atmosphere and remains a solid commit. Both Cruz and Schuster are on board with the direction of the program.

3. Maliq Brown Set to Release Top 5

Syracuse basketball target Maliq Brown is going to release his top five on Monday. It would be an extreme shock if Syracuse did not make the cut. Syracuse is still considered the favorite here. Brown took an official visit recently and raved about his experience. There are schools trying to get involved and get visits, including Georgetown, Miami and others. The Orange is situated well as of now.

4. LeQuint Allen Having Monster Season

Another weekend, another big day for Syracuse running back commit LeQuint Allen. In a 50-0 win, Allen had 221 yards rushing on eight carries with two touchdowns. That is a robust 27.6 yards per carry. This after racking up 304 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards and six total touchdowns just a few weeks ago. Allen is proving to be a steal for Syracuse and underrated by most recruiting services.

5. Still Nothing New on JJ Starling

Still no chatter on the JJ Starling situation. He and his circle are keeping things extremely close to the vest to prevent leaks. They do not want any decision, which is still in process, to get out before announcing. I would suspect doing some type of national show to announce will be the direction here. No definitive date yet either.