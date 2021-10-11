    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    LeQuint Allen Highlights vs Shawnee

    LeQuint Allen Highlights vs Shawnee

    Publish date:

    Monday Musings: Syracuse Football & Basketball Recruiting Notes

    A pair of football commits visit the Orange and other notes.
    Author:

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football and basketball recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

    1. Joe Cruz Visits Syracuse

    Syracuse OL commit Joe Cruz visited Syracuse over the weekend and attended the Wake Forest game. The visit went very well, and he was impressed by the Dome atmosphere. He is solidly committed. 

    2. Chad Schuster Visits Syracuse

    Just like Cruz, Chad Schuster, another Syracuse OL commit, also visited for the Wake Forest game. Schuster was also impressed by the Dome atmosphere and remains a solid commit. Both Cruz and Schuster are on board with the direction of the program. 

    3. Maliq Brown Set to Release Top 5

    Syracuse basketball target Maliq Brown is going to release his top five on Monday. It would be an extreme shock if Syracuse did not make the cut. Syracuse is still considered the favorite here. Brown took an official visit recently and raved about his experience. There are schools trying to get involved and get visits, including Georgetown, Miami and others. The Orange is situated well as of now. 

    4. LeQuint Allen Having Monster Season

    Another weekend, another big day for Syracuse running back commit LeQuint Allen. In a 50-0 win, Allen had 221 yards rushing on eight carries with two touchdowns. That is a robust 27.6 yards per carry. This after racking up 304 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards and six total touchdowns just a few weeks ago. Allen is proving to be a steal for Syracuse and underrated by most recruiting services. 

    5. Still Nothing New on JJ Starling

    Still no chatter on the JJ Starling situation. He and his circle are keeping things extremely close to the vest to prevent leaks. They do not want any decision, which is still in process, to get out before announcing. I would suspect doing some type of national show to announce will be the direction here. No definitive date yet either. 

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football and basketball recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

    Member Exclusive

    Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content

    LeQuint Allen2
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: Syracuse Football & Basketball Recruiting Notes

    1 minute ago
    Member Exclusive
    Tucker 15
    Football

    Sean Tucker Leads the Nation in All-Purpose Yards

    8 hours ago
    Copeland 2
    Recruiting

    Quadir Copeland Recaps Second Syracuse Official Visit

    9 hours ago
    Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx clears the ball out of the box
    Soccer

    Syracuse Struggles Offensively in Loss to #2 Virginia

    11 hours ago
    Tucker 10
    Football

    Five Takeaways: Syracuse Falls to Wake Forest in OT

    22 hours ago
    Babers 1
    Football

    Dino Babers Explains Delay on Two Point Conversion & Accepting Third Down Penalty

    23 hours ago
    Shrader 8
    Football

    Photo Gallery: Syracuse vs Wake Forest

    Oct 10, 2021
    Hockey
    Hockey

    Syracuse Earns Tie at Clarkson

    Oct 10, 2021