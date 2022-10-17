Monday Musings: Recruiting Visits Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Damarius Owens

Owens completed his official visit to Syracuse over the weekend and the trip went very well. The Orange is pitching its use and development of forwards similar to him in the past, including featuring players with similar skill sets. Syracuse has always been one of the top options for the talented forward, and this visit only enhanced that. I'd put Syracuse as the leader, though there is a ways to go in his recruitment.

2. Elijah Moore

Similar to Owens, Moore's visit went extremely well. Syracuse was one of the first high majors to extend an offer and has recruited Moore hard ever since. Also similar to Owens, he does not appear close to a decision. In fact, Moore expects to take other visits before evaluating whether or not he is ready for to end his recruitment. Still, the Orange really made an impression.

3. KJ Duff

A 6-5, 190 pounder, KJ Duff is one of the most intriguing receiving threats in the 2024 class. He visited over the weekend to watch Syracuse beat NC State and picked up an offer during the trip. Part of Syracuse's pitch? Development and utilization similar to Oronde Gadsden. That has to be attractive as Gadsden is a focal point of the offense and leading Syracuse in targets, catches, yards and receiving touchdowns. There is still a long way to go in this recruitment, but Syracuse will continue to recruit him hard in order to secure the commitment of one of the top players in the state.

4. Football Visitors

Word is the visitors for the NC State game were blown away. Not only with the fact that Syracuse is 6-0 and already bowl eligible while moving into the top 15 in the country, but the Dome atmosphere. It was LOUD throughout the game on Saturday and recruits took note. That is an environment that is very attractive to recruits. Syracuse certainly showcased itself well.