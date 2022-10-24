Monday Musings: J’onre Reed, Saboor Karriem, LaNorris Sellers, Mike Williams

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. J’onre Reed

Syracuse recently offered JUCO center J’onre Reed out of Hutchinson Community College. It was the first power five offer for the 6-4, 325 pounder. He says he was “speechless” after receiving the offer. Reed and Syracuse are still in the early stages of the relationship, but Reed says he has a positive impression thus far. He plans to take a visit, but has not finalized plans yet. As the only power five offer, Syracuse would seem to be in the driver’s seat here. However, more could come and he does not appear to be looking to rush a decision.

2. Saboor Karriem

One of Syracuse’s top defensive back targets committed to Illinois on Saturday. I do not expect Syracuse to stop recruiting him, however. Kentucky has also offered post commitment, so schools are still operating as if he is still open. The key for the Orange is getting him on campus for an official visit. If they do, they have a shot. If not, his verbal likely sticks barring a visit elsewhere.

3. LaNorris Sellers

Sellers continues to have a strong senior season and an in-state school has taken notice. South Carolina offered the Syracuse quarterback commit over the weekend. He says he is still all Cuse despite the offer. The key is the retention of Jason Beck and Robert Anae. If Syracuse keeps them for next season, I do not see Sellers bolting. If they do not, the likelihood he sticks with Syracuse is slim.

4. Mike Williams

Shifting to the basketball side of things, Mike Williams has finished his last visit after taking an official to LSU over the weekend. Going into the visit, Syracuse and Clemson seemed to be the most likely options. However, whenever a school like LSU gets the last visit, they can be a factor for obvious reasons. A decision should come over the next few weeks. Needless to say, if Syracuse misses here it’s 2023 class will be very much up in the air.