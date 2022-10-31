Monday Musings: Kahlil Ali, Jalil Bethea, Mike Williams, Rahmir Stewart

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Kahlil Ali

The 2023 athlete is currently committed to Boston College but visited Syracuse over the weekend. He said it was clear the staff wants him and that was the message from Mike Johnson and head coach Dino Babers. While Ali is being recruited by most as a defensive back, he also plays receiver in high school. Syracuse is recruiting him as an athlete and we know they would like someone at each spot this cycle. This is definitely a situation to monitor moving forward, especially with the Eagles struggles this season. Ali also mentioned the energy at the Dome from the Orange fans were the best part of the visit.

2. Jalil Bethea

The official visit went very well for the 2024 shooting guard. Bethea felt comfortable with the coaches and players right from the start, noted how much it is like a family atmosphere and really liked the plan for his usage and development. The Orange will be heavily involved moving forward. No imminent decision, but he said he may be ready after this season is over. If not, he may play out the AAU season before looking to decide.

3. Mike Williams

With a week until Williams' commitment announcement, there is still no clarity on where things stand there. What I do know is this. Williams, his coaches (high school and AAU), etc. are still in communication with Syracuse. Clemson and LSU are deemed to be the biggest competition for the Orange. Syracuse's pitch has been there is immediate playing time available and that they have a history of developing guards with his skill set. We will see how it plays out. One would suspect predictions will start coming in the days leading up to the announcement.

4. Rahmir Stewart

Stewart is a highly regarded safety prospect who visited for the Notre Dame game. My understanding is that Stewart does not hold an offer from Syracuse. The Orange is looking for a defensive back that is versatile and can play every position in the secondary. I am not sure that is Stewart as he is primarily a safety. Worth watching given where the Orange is in defensive backs recruiting so far in 2023, but I am not expecting much to develop here as of now.