Monday Musings: Maliq Brown Visits and Other Recruiting Notes

1. Maliq Brown Visits

Maliq Brown completed his official visit to Syracuse basketball this weekend and it went very well. Syracuse made an impression and should be considered the favorite moving forward. He did not commit during the visit but it is possible we hear something this week. Stay tuned.

2. Latest on JJ Starling

Still nothing definitive on Starling. Duke seems to be losing hope, though not out of it, that they are the pick. I believe Starling is still sorting through his decision and will make it when he feels ready. I also maintain that Notre Dame is Syracuse's biggest threat. The path to playing time at Duke just is not there. He would be a reserve for at least two years before potentially earning a starting spot as a junior, but Duke could recruit over him by then. Yes Starling is an elite talent, but Duke may still not have time for him until later in his collegiate career. I am not sure he wants to wait that long. Both Notre Dame and Syracuse offer immediate starting time, handing him the keys to the car as long as he is in college.

3. Jalen Daniels

Syracuse offered Jalen Daniels last week, his first power five offer. Daniels' father tweeted a picture on Saturday of Daniels wearing a Syracuse shirt. No this does not necessarily mean a commitment is imminent, but does show that his interest is real. Someone out in California does not immediately spend money on a Syracuse shirt for no reason. Other power five schools are expected to get involved, but Syracuse has a chance to create some ground to make up by being the first. Still, this is not a bad thing. Daniels said he was so grateful that Syracuse decided to take a chance on him that he had to get some Orange gear.

4. Ashley Tucker

Syracuse also offered 2022 QB/ATH Ashley Tucker out of Leuzinger High in California last week. He is a 6-3, 190 pound athletic dual threat quarterback. Daniels is more of a pocket passer while Tucker is dynamic with the ball in his hand. I am not sure if he is a quarterback at the next level, or if he is better suited for a different position, but he is definitely athletic enough to be a division one player. Tucker said Syracuse told him they would give him a shot at quarterback but are recruiting him as an athlete. An intriguing prospect to watch moving forward.