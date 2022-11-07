Monday Musings: Impact of Mike Williams Decision, Late on Recruiting Trail

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Mike Williams

Williams committed to LSU on Sunday over Syracuse and others. This was a tough blow for the Orange as they had recruited Williams extremely hard and prioritized him as its top guard in the 2023 cycle. Where does Syracuse go from here? It is entirely possible there that not a single guard is brought in for the 2023 recruiting class. Jim Boeheim mentioned during a recent press conference that Syracuse may not have anyone in its class. I now the Orange would like to bring in a big but perhaps if William Patterson heads elsewhere, the portal will be the primary focus.

2. William Patterson

Speaking of William Patterson, nothing new with him. He is planning to take official visits before deciding, and said Syracuse would "of course" get one of them. A decision timeframe is over the next few months, he said. Oklahoma State, TCU and Rutgers are also in line to get officials. Syracuse is believed to have a slight edge, but this recruitment has taken a lot longer than expected. There is no public knowledge of any of those official visits being scheduled.

3. Lysander Moeolo

The JUCO OL committed to Syracuse last week and may have foreshadowed what is to come. What does this mean for the Orange? Syracuse is clearly looking to upgrade the offensive line with experienced help. That means expect the JUCO ranks and transfer portal to be a focus for the 2023 roster along the offensive line. Moreover, the defensive line should also be a focus in the portal. As we have learned this season, Syracuse needs depth and size in the middle of the defensive line. Expect the Orange to pursue such options in the portal this offseason.

4. Kahlil Ali

Syracuse continues to recruit the 2023 defensive back hard. He visited Syracuse for the Notre Dame game and came away very impressed. I expect the Orange to push for an official visit likely next month. As far as other defensive back targets, it would not be surprising if Syracuse held a scholarship to target a defensive back in the portal this offseason.