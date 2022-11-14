Monday Musings: Syracuse Football & Basketball Recruiting Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Kente Edwards

Syracuse hosted Navy commit Kente Edwards over the weekend for an unofficial visit. Edwards has been on the Orange's radar for some time, but to date an offer has not been extended. In addition to attending this game, Edwards attended last year's Syracuse win at Virginia Tech as a guest of the Hokies. I am not sure I would expect a flip at this point, but he is on Syracuse's radar and one to monitor moving forward. If he picks up an offer, it would likely signal Syracuse is confident they will land him.

2. Keon Johnson

The class of 2023 offensive lineman is an intriguing prospect. He is a massive lineman at 6-5, 385 pounds and says he has been in contact with Syracuse for the last month or so. He visited for the Florida State game and was told by the Orange coaches they are very interested. No offer yet but the Syracuse coaches said they will try to make it out to a game of his. Johnson plays for Archbishop Hoban in Ohio and they have their Regional Championship this coming Friday. State championships would be after that. So Syracuse has limited time if they are going to make that happen. Johnson is one to watch moving forward, however, especially if they are unable to flip Naquil Betrand.

3. Tareq Council

The class of 2024 wide receiver loved his return trip to Syracuse this weekend. Council does not have an offer yet, but the Orange remains in consistent contact with him. At 6-3, he is an intriguing prospect out of New Jersey and already holds an offer from West Virginia. I would guess Syracuse will extend an offer at some point, perhaps once the cycle flips after signing day.

4. Syair Torrence

Torrence has been to nearly every home game so far this season. The local 2024 wide receiver prospect is one of the Orange's top targets in the cycle regardless of position. He remains highly interested and it is a positive sign to see Syracuse putting this much effort into a local recruit. He is a legitimate power five prospect and could be a headliner for the 2024 class if Syracuse can land him.

5. Kiyan Anthony

Syracuse basketball extended an offer to 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo, Sunday afternoon. There is a long way to go in this recruitment, but you have to figure Syracuse will be one of the top options given dad's affinity for the program and the school. The main hiccup could be whether or not Kiyan has an issue playing at a school where the comparisons to his dad would be consistent. Some want to carve out their own legacy at their own school. Some do not care about that. It is still too early to tell where Anthony falls in that regard.