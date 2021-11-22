Monday Musings: Syracuse Football Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

National Signing Day is just weeks away. Here are the latest news and notes for Syracuse football recruiting.

1. Grady Gross

The kicker who was offered as a preferred walk-on said he was excited to get the opportunity and that it is his only offer of any kind to date. He has not scheduled a visit yet, but one would think he would need to at some point before making a decision if Syracuse is going to be the spot. That is unless he does not pick up any other offers. The PWO offer makes sense. Andre Szmyt has just one year of eligibility remaining. So you bring someone on as a PWO in year one, then after Szmyt leaves, they could be added to scholarship.

2. When Will Official Visits Happen?

There was some thought that Syracuse would host players for the final regular season game against Pittsburgh for official visits. I am currently not expecting that. What I'm hearing is that the two weekends in December before National Signing Day will be when the official visits take place. The theory behind that is that it allows Syracuse to get one of if not the last impression before decisions are made and gives the Orange the best shot to land some of the targets they are recruiting.

3. Which Players Could Take Officials?

We know Utah wide receiver commit Chris Reed has one schedule for December 3rd. Who else could that weekend or the weekend after? Linebacker Kadin Bailey, quarterback Jalen Daniels, defensive back Koen Entringer, defensive lineman Ahmad Moten, current commits and others could visit. It would not be a shock if there were other surprise visitors as well.

4. Chris Reed

Reed took an official visit to Utah, where he is currently committed, over the weekend. He seemed to have enjoyed his time on campus, but there is no word that he will not be taking any other visits. So as of now, the Syracuse visit is still on. Reed is not the only receiver Syracuse is looking at, as the Orange could take two more this class. There are some slots on the radar and Kevin Thomas is being evaluated.

5. Kanye Varner

Varner has trimmed his list down to 12 schools. They include Georgia State, Tulane, South Florida, Kansas, West Virginia, Arkansas State, Liberty, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Coastal Carolina and Central Florida in addition to Syracuse. Varner, a 2022 defensive lineman, took an official visit to Syracuse over the summer. No word on whether or not he will take a return trip. Nothing has been scheduled yet. He has an official scheduled to Arkansas State in December.