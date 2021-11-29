Monday Musings: Recruiting Impact of Coaching Departures & Recent Basketball Visitor

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Recruiting Impact of Coaching Departures on Commits

Syracuse fired its defensive line coach, tight ends coach and offensive coordinator on Sunday. What does this mean for the current commits? Does not seem like a lot, actually. Most of the commits are offensive linemen and defensive backs. Wide receiver commit Donovan Brown said the departure of Gilbert has no impact on his commitment status. I checked in with a few others and am waiting to hear back, but I do not expect a mass decommitment spree from these coaching changes.

2. Recruiting Impact of Coaching Departures on Targets

This is where it could get interesting. We know Syracuse is looking for a quarterback. Can the Orange get one to commit without a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator? Can Dino Babers sell a prospect on the fact that it is his offense and he will hire a quality coach to fill that spot? Perhaps, but it makes things more difficult. Jalen Daniels, as an example, likes Syracuse and head coach Dino Babers a lot. I think, if the Orange made a push there, they could still land him. But what about another option, if Syracuse went there? What about a familiar name like Henry Belin? Duke fired David Cutcliffe on Sunday. Would Belin open things back up? Could Syracuse try to get him to visit? No offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach makes that a more difficult pitch.

The coaching changes could also mean that perhaps the activity between now and the early signing period is a little bit less than originally anticipated and there could be more action in January.

3. A Name I'd Like to See Syracuse Pursue for Offensive Coordinator

Syracuse needs an offensive coordinator. There will be plenty of intriguing options, but one I'd like to see Syracuse consider is Andrew Sowder. He is currently the offensive coordinator at Kent State. The offense has improved under his tutelage in yards per game and points. He has been a key part in helping turn Kent State into a perennial bottom feeder into a team that is in the MAC Championship Game this season. Sowder spent time at Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green under Dino Babers, so he is familiar with the system and with Dino. It makes a lot of sense to at least give him a call to gauge interest.

4. Recent Basketball Visitor

Syracuse basketball recently received a visit from 2023 forward Joseph Estrella. Estrella was offered by the Orange during Elite Camp a few months ago. He took an unofficial to Syracuse to watch the Colgate game. During the visit, he said he sat down with Jim Boeheim and spoke with him for over a half hour.

"It was more of a catch up conversation," Estrella said. "We talked about my playing style and how he believes I would be a great fit in their program."

Estrella also said he was impressed by the Carrier Dome game day atmosphere and the Syracuse fans. It is too early for him to have any favorites or be close to a decision, but says he is highly interested in the Orange.

5. Class of 2024 QB Among Visitors for Pitt Game

Syracuse hosted several prospects for the Pitt game, many of which are in the class 2023 or 2024. There were a couple in the 2022 cycle that are guys on the radar they will continue to evaluate after the early signing period or could be PWO options (LB Dontay Fitzgerald, OL Cole Pearlman and DE Tico Jones as examples). Another one is 2024 quarterback Ryan Puglisi out of Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts. Puglisi already holds offers from Temple, Ole Miss, UMass and Boston College. His film is very impressive for just finishing his sophomore year. He is 6-3, 200 pounds, has a strong arm, shows excellent touch and runs pretty well. He said he was very impressed by the game day atmosphere and enjoyed speaking with the Syracuse coaches. The downside is that he specifically mentioned Sterlin Gilbert and Reno Ferri as two coaches he spoke the most with. Still, because he is a 2024 prospect, there is plenty of time for new coaches to develop a relationship.